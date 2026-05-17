Dennis Locorriere's passing after a long battle with kidney disease

Voices Unlimited's Dennis Locorriere's death has been announced after a long battle with kidney disease. He will be remembered for his warmth, love, and impact on those around him.

Dennis Locorriere , a member of the vocal group Voices Unlimited who gained global fame with hits such as 'When You’re In Love With A Beautiful Woman,' ' Sharing The Night Together ,' and 'Sylvia’s Mother,' passed away surrounded by his loved ones on May 16, 2026.

Dennis, who faced kidney disease, demonstrated remarkable strength, dignity, and resilience throughout his battle and will be remembered for his warmth, love, and lasting impact on those who knew him. A 40-track collection, 'Timeless,' from the group's extensive repertoire, was released more than 40 years after their debut and celebrated the golden anniversary of their last top 20 hit. Dennis Locorrière achieved No.1 chart status in more than 42 countries with over 60 gold and platinum singles





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Voices Unlimited Dennis Locorriere When You’Re In Love With A Beautiful Woman Sharing The Night Together Sylvia’S Mother Kidney Disease Beatlemania George Cummings Billy Francis Sawyer Timeless Top 40 Chart Repertoire Global Fame Love Songs

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