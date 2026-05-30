Dennis Quaid Seeks to End Child Support as Twins Graduate High School

Actor Dennis Quaid is moving to terminate monthly child support payments for his twins, who recently graduated high school. A source says Quaid believes his financial responsibility ends now that the children are adults, and his future Hollywood earnings may be impacted by his support for Donald Trump.

Actor Dennis Quaid , known for his roles in films like The Right Stuff and The Day After Tomorrow, is seeking to terminate his child support obligations for his now-adult twins, Zoe and Thomas.

The twins, whom Quaid shares with his third ex-wife Kimberly Buffington, recently graduated from high school, with Zoe completing her studies on May 23 and Thomas scheduled for June 3. Quaid, who has been paying a base monthly support of $13,750, is filing legal documents to ensure these payments cease once both teenagers receive their diplomas.

This move comes despite the fact that the twins turned 18 last year, a milestone that typically does not automatically end child support in many jurisdictions if the children are still in high school. A source close to Quaid explained to the Daily Mail that the actor believes his financial responsibility should conclude now that his children are adults. He feels there is a point where everyone must stand on their own two feet.

The insider noted that Quaid's perspective is shaped by the substantial divorce settlement already provided to Buffington and the children, along with additional support in past years when his income increased. From his view, the situation has gone on long enough, and he wants the money he earns moving forward to belong to him. The source also highlighted that Quaid's future earning potential in Hollywood may be diminishing, partly due to his outspoken political support for former President Donald Trump.

Quaid publicly endorsed Trump in the 2024 election and starred as Ronald Reagan in a sympathetic biopic. The actor is aware that his political views could limit the film and TV roles offered to him, which combined with his advancing age, strengthens his conviction to end the payments. He does not want to continue feeling like an ATM, especially as work opportunities may eventually slow down.

Meanwhile, Kimberly Buffington, a real estate agent, is reportedly letting the legal process unfold and trusting the court's decision, though she hopes the payments continue. At present, Quaid remains active in his career, with three film releases this year including War Machine on Netflix and upcoming projects like The Florist and the AMC series Thunder Road.

His personal life includes his fourth marriage to Laura Savoie, who is 33, nearly four decades younger than Quaid and only a year older than his son Jack Quaid from his second marriage to Meg Ryan. The actor first rose to fame in 1979 with Breaking Away. This situation underscores the complexities of child support laws for adult children still in high school and illustrates how personal finances and career prospects can intertwine with family legal matters.

Quaid's stance reflects a broader debate about parental obligations beyond the age of majority, while his political associations add a layer of public scrutiny to a private legal dispute. As the court reviews his filing, the outcome will set a precedent for how similar cases are handled when children graduate shortly after turning 18. For now, Quaid continues to balance his professional commitments with this ongoing family matter





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