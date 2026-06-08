Denny Hamlin Ties Kyle Busch on All-Time Wins List, Feels at Peak at Age 45

Denny Hamlin won his 63rd career race at Michigan International Speedway, tying Kyle Busch for ninth on the all-time wins list. At 45, he feels he is driving better than ever, attributing his success to experience and work ethic. Team owner Joe Gibbs praised Hamlin's dedication, and Hamlin hinted at possibly postponing retirement if his performance continues.

Denny Hamlin , at 45 years old, is experiencing the best performance of his racing career. After securing his 63rd career victory at Michigan International Speedway on Sunday, Hamlin tied Kyle Busch for ninth on the all-time wins list.

This win also marked his second consecutive triumph, a feat he hasn't achieved since last spring. With three wins this season, plus a non-points victory in the All-Star Race at Dover, Hamlin believes he has reached his peak competitive form.

'Just experience,' Hamlin said. He explained how he advised his younger teammate Ty Gibbs, saying that with more starts comes a deeper understanding of track conditions.

'That's the advantage I have every single week,' Hamlin added. 'You know the transitions of the track, what happens when it gets cloudy, sunny, wind direction-all those things you learn over time. ' This experience, combined with Toyota's clear advantage over the field, has given Hamlin the upper hand. He is outperforming his other teammates at Joe Gibbs Racing and 23XI Racing, who all have access to the same setup.

Crew chief Chris Gayle's strategy is clearly working, and team owner Joe Gibbs is immensely impressed.

'Denny doing this at this stage of his career might be the most exceptional thing he's done,' Gibbs said. 'Most athletes lose their drive when they have everything financially. What we're witnessing with Denny is the opposite. He's full-blown into the simulator, works extremely hard in meetings.

He means so much to the other young drivers. He's invaluable.

' After the All-Star Race, Gibbs's daughter-in-law Heather Gibbs joked about offering Hamlin a five-year contract extension beyond his expected retirement after 2027. 'I joke with him, we have a five-year deal ready, but no, I'm dead serious,' Gibbs said. 'From my standpoint, any athlete performing like that, I'd say never look back. We reached out with that two-year deal, but I think we want Denny to stay with us.

' When told of this, Hamlin laughed and called Gibbs a liar about the five-year contract. However, he admitted he would reconsider retirement if he maintains his current pace next year.

'It would be a tough decision,' Hamlin said. 'That's not saying I would, but I'm planning for the downfall that I know will come. It could be losing eyesight, reaction time, or body pain. I already have the latter.

' Regarding win milestones, Hamlin noted his goal was to reach 63 or 64 wins to secure ninth place alone. 'I ain't getting to eighth, so what am I doing? I'm content. If I quit tomorrow, I'll feel no more gratified than if I win 72 races.

Nobody cares. You'll be forgotten within six months. I might as well enjoy life while I'm still young and be there for my kids.

' More immediately, Hamlin is a favorite for the elusive championship. He is pursuing Tyler Reddick for the regular season title, currently 51 points back after Reddick crashed out of the same incident that nearly ended Hamlin's day.

'I knew the only way to catch him was bad luck,' Hamlin said. 'He had bad luck today. We were in the same wreck. We were turned around backwards.

' With his experience, work ethic, and support from his team, Hamlin is poised to continue his success into the playoffs. The combination of veteran savvy and top-tier equipment makes him a formidable contender as the season progresses. His ability to adapt to changing track conditions and his relentless drive set him apart from younger drivers. As Gibbs noted, Hamlin's dedication is unparalleled, and his impact on the team extends beyond his own performance.

Whether he decides to retire after 2027 or continue, Hamlin's legacy as one of NASCAR's greats is secure. For now, he is focused on adding more wins and finally capturing that championship trophy that has eluded him throughout his storied career





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