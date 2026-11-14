Denny's Restores Nvidia Plaque After Jensen Huang Scandal

Denny's reinstated its historic Nvidia plaque in San Jose following the removal triggered by CEO Jensen Huang's scandal. The move affirms the diner's role in the company's origin.

A commemorative plaque marking the birthplace of Nvidia has been reinstalled at a Denny's restaurant in San Jose. The establishment is located on Berryessa Drive and holds the distinction of being the location where Nvidia co-founders first discussed their business concept. The sign originally celebrated the location as the booth that launched a trillion-dollar technology enterprise. However, the plaque was briefly removed following a wave of negative publicity surrounding the company's leadership. Denny's spokesperson Colton Grace confirmed that the decision to take it down was temporary and that the signage was being put back in its original position.

The restaurant chain emphasized that the plaque honors the shared history between the diner and the tech giant, not the personal conduct of its current chief executive. The sign commemorates the era when Jensen Huang worked as a dishwasher and busboy at the age of fifteen. It was there that he and his co-founders eventually gathered to discuss the idea that would become Nvidia. Denny's stated that America's Diner has long been a place where people and ideas come together, and that specific history deserves to be preserved regardless of recent corporate controversies.

Also read Jensen Huang out, CFO Colette Kress in as interim CEO at Nvidia

Huang Resigns Amid Multiple Infidelity Allegations

The temporary removal of the plaque occurred shortly after Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang stepped down from his position. Huang, age 63, resigned as the company launched an internal investigation into his extramarital affairs. These investigations revealed multiple relationships with female employees. One of the alleged affairs involved Alice Huang, a former senior executive at the Singapore-based data center company Megaspeed. She is also suspected of being a Chinese spy. The exposure of these relationships has sparked significant concern regarding national security and corporate governance within the artificial intelligence sector.

Insiders revealed that Huang spent his final hours in office emotionally drained and deeply concerned about the consequences for his wife, Lori Huang, and the women involved. He is reported to have been married to Lori Huang for more than forty years. Despite the gravity of the situation, insiders noted that Huang used uncharacteristic phrases such as 'whatever' and 'I don't care' during this period. The New York Times reported a second affair involving Kimberly Powell, the vice president of healthcare at Nvidia. A video surfaced showing Huang being affectionate with her, further complicating his standing within the organization.

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Market Impact and Leadership Transition

The scandal has had a severe financial impact on the company. The allegations have wiped approximately $550 billion off Nvidia's market valuation. The news has left the artificial intelligence industry in uncharted waters. The board of directors announced that Chief Financial Officer Colette Kress would take over as interim CEO. This transition occurred just hours after reports of a third alleged intimate relationship with an unidentified Nvidia employee emerged. The rapid succession of revelations has intensified scrutiny on the company's leadership and security protocols.

Huang had previously emailed employees to acknowledge the affair and apologize to his family. He vowed to cooperate fully with the ongoing probe. The admission seemed to fan the flames of the controversy, as headlines continued to emerge confirming his relationships with female executives. The board initially paid little attention to Huang's ties to Alice Huang until their romantic relationship was revealed. The situation has raised serious questions about the intersection of personal conduct and corporate responsibility in the high-stakes tech industry.

Historical Significance of the San Jose Location

The Denny's on Berryessa Drive holds a unique place in Silicon Valley history. It was the site where the foundational conversations for Nvidia took place. The plaque that was reinstalled read, 'The booth that launched a $1 trillion company. Congrats Nvidia! Who knew that an idea started here would change the world?' This text highlights the humble origins of one of the world's most valuable technology firms. The location served as a critical incubator for the AI boom that defines the current technological landscape.

The reinstatement of the plaque signifies a deliberate effort to separate the historical contributions of the company from the recent personal failures of its leader. Denny's maintains that the location's historical value remains intact. The plaque serves as a testament to the entrepreneurial spirit that flourished in that specific booth. It marks the spot where a young dishwasher and his peers envisioned a future that would transform global computing. The decision to restore the sign underscores the restaurant's commitment to its legacy as a meeting place for innovators.