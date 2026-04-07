Dentist Advises Brits: Eat Your Easter Eggs in One Go to Protect Your Teeth

A leading dentist recommends eating Easter eggs in one sitting to reduce the risk of tooth decay and gum disease. Dr. Jas Sagoo of Perfect Smile Spa warns against intermittent snacking on sugary treats, advising on best practices for enjoying Easter chocolate while maintaining good oral health.

Leading dentist Dr Jas Sagoo advises Easter egg enthusiasts in the UK on how to minimize the potential negative impact of chocolate consumption on their dental health. He emphasizes the importance of responsible enjoyment and offers practical advice to protect teeth during the Easter season. Sagoo highlights the direct link between high sugar intake, commonly found in Easter eggs, and the heightened risk of tooth decay and gum disease , urging consumers to be mindful of their habits.\Dr.

Sagoo's primary recommendation revolves around the timing of chocolate consumption. He strongly suggests eating Easter eggs in one sitting rather than grazing on them intermittently throughout the day. This approach minimizes the duration teeth are exposed to harmful acids produced by bacteria in the mouth. These bacteria feed on the sugar present in chocolate, releasing acids that erode tooth enamel. The mouth takes approximately an hour to neutralize these acids and return to a normal pH level. Therefore, constant snacking prolongs the acid exposure, increasing the likelihood of tooth decay and gum disease. While acknowledging the popularity of chocolate treats during Easter, Dr. Sagoo underscores the benefits of a single-serving approach over prolonged consumption.\In addition to the timing of consumption, Dr. Sagoo provides further recommendations for maintaining optimal oral hygiene during the Easter period. He advises selecting chocolate options with a lower sugar content and a higher percentage of cocoa. Rinsing the mouth with water after consuming chocolate helps to remove lingering acids that can damage enamel. Crucially, he advises against brushing immediately after eating sugar, recommending a wait of 30 to 60 minutes to allow the mouth to return to its natural pH balance and prevent weakening the enamel. He also stresses the importance of a consistent oral hygiene routine, which includes brushing twice a day for two minutes with fluoride toothpaste, flossing once daily, and regular dental check-ups every six months. Following these guidelines can help people enjoy their Easter treats responsibly and maintain healthy teeth and gums. By following these easy tips, people can celebrate Easter without having to worry about damaging their teeth. The Perfect Smile Spa website, https://perfectsmilespa.com/, has more information for those who want to learn more





BelfastLive / 🏆 16. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Easter Eggs Tooth Decay Gum Disease Oral Hygiene Sugar Consumption

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Which supermarkets and shops will be closed on Easter SundayThere are rules in place governing what can and can't open in England and Wales on Easter Sunday

Read more »

What is the story of Easter Sunday and why is it special?As we celebrate a Bank Holiday weekend, let's remind ourselves of the significance of the Easter story and what happened on Easter Sunday.

Read more »

Easter Monday 2026 supermarket opening times for Aldi, Asda, Tesco, Morrisons, Lidl and moreBank holiday opening and closing hours will change during Easter Sunday and Easter Monday

Read more »

Giggs advises Manchester United on the midfield dealWelshman Ryan Giggs, the Manchester United legend, has offered some advice to Red Devils manager Michael Carrick regarding signing a new midfielder during the upcoming summer transfer window.

Read more »

Sussexes' Easter Celebrations Contrast with Wales' Easter Service: A Tale of Two FamiliesThe Duchess of Sussex shared glimpses of Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet's Easter celebrations in the US, while the Prince and Princess of Wales attended the traditional Easter service in England, marking their first public appearance since Kate's cancer diagnosis. The news also highlights the upcoming trip of Harry and Meghan to Australia.

Read more »

Royal Easter Celebrations: Sussexes' Private Easter vs. Wales Family's Public AppearanceThe Duchess of Sussex shares intimate Easter moments with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, while the Prince and Princess of Wales attend the traditional Easter service at Windsor, marking their first public appearance since Kate's diagnosis. Contrasting celebrations showcase the diverging paths of the Royal families.

Read more »