Dentists link tinnitus to jaw disorders, find potential treatment.

The article explores the connection between tinnitus and jaw disorders, highlighting that dentists may have found a method to significantly reduce the debilitating ringing noise. Patients suffering from tinnitus can benefit from consultations with dentists who utilize digital bite-mapping technology, guided by specialist mapping software, to determine subtle imbalances and make necessary adjustments to the bite surfaces, reducing jaw pressure and strain. The findings suggest that this treatment has a higher success rate for reducing the severity of tinnitus.

For Amber Ford, the menopause brought not just hot flushes and brain fog, but an unbearable ringing in her ears – tinnitus. This relentless noise caused neck pain, jaw tension, and headaches that nothing, not even holistic health techniques, could cure.

But a stroke of luck came during a visit to her dentist, who diagnosed her with a poorly aligned jaw. A specialized treatment was devised, involving adjustments to her teeth surfaces, which eliminated her tinnitus, bringing immense relief. Around seven million people in the UK, experiencing tinnitus, could benefit from such treatment. While current treatments focus on symptom management, dentistry believes it has found a way to significantly reduce the ringing noise.

This connection between tinnitus and jaw disorders brings hope to many sufferers





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Tinnitus Jaw Disorders Treatment Holistic Health Dentists Specialist Mapping Technology

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