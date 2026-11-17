Rev. Daniel Ciucci announces departure from Most Precious Blood Catholic Church following petitions and sermons criticizing parishioners as mooches.

Rev. Daniel Ciucci has officially announced his departure from Most Precious Blood Catholic Church in south Denver, marking the end of a contentious tenure defined by intense conflict with his congregation. The priest revealed in a recent email and YouTube video that he will take a six-month sabbatical beginning after Christmas before transferring to a new parish in July. This decision follows a period of significant unrest where nearly 900 parishioners signed a petition questioning his leadership style and pastoral approach.

The Controversial Sermons and Parishioner Backlash

The core of the conflict stems from Rev. Daniel Ciucci's preaching, which many attendees described as dogmatic and divisive. Parishioners accused him of delivering fire and brimstone sermons that focused heavily on penance, guilt, hellfire, and damnation. A pivotal moment in this rift occurred during an Easter sermon last year, where Ciucci publicly labeled members of the congregation as mooches who utilized church resources without contributing back.

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Michelle Vogt, a former teacher's aide at the parish who grew up attending the Catholic school and had her children baptized there, cited this specific sermon as the final straw. She described feeling hurt by the public nature of the criticism and the priest's refusal to listen to the concerns of the faithful. Vogt stated that Ciucci's approach was damaging to the Catholic community within Denver, prompting her to walk away from the parish entirely.

David Thomas, another former member who had previously followed Rev. Pat Dolan to Holy Family Catholic Church, also left due to disillusionment with the theological focus. Thomas noted that the sermons consistently emphasized negative concepts rather than pastoral care, leading to a growing sense of alienation among long-time attendees who felt the leadership was more interested in punishment than community building.

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Archbishop Golka and the Path to Resolution

Archbishop James Golka of Denver played a central role in the resolution of this dispute, offering support to Rev. Daniel Ciucci while addressing the grievances of the parishioners. In his farewell video, Ciucci stated that the sabbatical was a gift from the archbishop, who prioritized the health and holiness of his clergy. Ciucci recounted a tender meeting in June where Archbishop James Golka asked how he was doing, revealing that the priest had been carrying pain for some time.

This intervention has allowed former parishioners like Michelle Vogt to consider returning to Mass at Most Precious Blood. Vogt expressed deep gratitude for Archbishop James Golka's willingness to intervene in the situation, noting that his involvement created a pathway for reconciliation. Ciucci urged his former flock to welcome back those who had left due to drama or gossip, emphasizing that he had worked to free himself from the negative dynamics that had plagued the parish.

Political Context and Community Division

The transition has been complicated by broader political tensions surrounding Archbishop James Golka, leading some parishioners to question the future direction of the Denver Catholic community. David Thomas pointed to Golka's support for a US Supreme Court case regarding state funding for Catholic preschools that refuse to serve children of LGBTQ parents. This stance, combined with recent public appearances, has fueled skepticism among more progressive members of the congregation.

Tensions were further highlighted by footage released by the White House just 12 days before the November midterms, showing Archbishop James Golka and other Catholic bishops surrounding Donald Trump in prayer in the Oval Office. The encounter upset many in the local community, with Thomas questioning whether Golka represented a progressive era for the diocese. Archbishop James Golka later stated he was heartbroken by the reaction to the Oval Office meeting, acknowledging the distress it caused among his flock.

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The Future of the Parish Leadership

As Rev. Daniel Ciucci prepares to leave, the Most Precious Blood Catholic Church will be served by Rev. Joshua Nailon Nyoni in an interim capacity until a permanent replacement is appointed. Ciucci concluded his farewell message with a direct appeal to the congregation, telling them, "Thank you, Most Precious Blood. I love you." He explicitly discouraged parishioners from following him to his new assignment, instead encouraging them to rebuild the community that existed prior to the conflict.

The departure of Rev. Daniel Ciucci represents a significant chapter in the history of the south Denver parish. With nearly 900 people having signed a petition against his leadership, the situation highlighted deep fractures in the local Catholic community. As the parish moves forward under the guidance of Archbishop James Golka and interim priest Rev. Joshua Nailon Nyoni, the focus shifts to healing the wounds inflicted by years of theological and personal disputes.