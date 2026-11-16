Denver Student Killed by Water Truck; Family Demands Justice

Marco Antonio Bautista Delgado, an 18-year-old freshman at Metropolitan State University of Denver, died after being struck by a water truck on November 11.

Marco Antonio Bautista Delgado, an 18-year-old freshman at Metropolitan State University of Denver, was fatally struck by a water truck while walking to class on the morning of November 11. The incident occurred on 9th Avenue near Auraria Parkway, a location integral to the university campus in Denver, Colorado. Delgado was crossing the street when the vehicle made contact, leading to a tragic outcome that has left his family and the university community in shock.

The victim was transported to a nearby hospital immediately after the collision but was pronounced dead shortly after his arrival. The water truck involved in the crash was operated by 24-year-old Conner Hinkle, according to official statements from the Denver Police Department. Police investigators confirmed that Hinkle was cited for careless driving, a charge that has become a focal point of the ongoing investigation into the fatal accident.

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Family Demands Arrest Despite Careless Driving Citation

Eli Delgado, the mother of the victim, has expressed intense frustration and anger regarding the initial police response, specifically the decision to issue a citation rather than arrest the driver. She told CBS News that she demanded authorities arrest Conner Hinkle immediately, arguing that the legal consequence was insufficient given the loss of her son. The family contends that the current handling of the case fails to reflect the severity of the tragedy.

Maria Luna, a family friend, echoed these sentiments in an interview, stating that the family needs justice because the situation feels profoundly unfair. She noted that Delgado loved attending school, which makes the location of his death particularly painful for those who knew him. The family believes that a simple citation does not hold the driver accountable for the loss of a young life who had just begun his educational journey.

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Victim Ambitions and University Community Response

Delgado was a computer science student who had just started his studies for the Fall semester at Metropolitan State University of Denver. He was eager to finish his education and support his family financially, aiming to relieve his mother from the burden of working two jobs. His aspirations and dedication to his family were cut short, leaving behind a void for his mother, little sisters, and loved ones.

Taylor Tackett, the Dean of Students at the university, released a statement expressing deep devastation over the loss of a young man whose college journey had just begun. Tackett emphasized that the university's priority is supporting students and the campus community as they grieve. The administration has mobilized resources to help those affected by the tragedy process the shock and sadness surrounding the incident.

Ongoing Investigation and Memorial Fundraising Efforts

The Denver Police Department continues to investigate the crash, with the case remaining open as authorities gather further details. While the driver has been cited, the investigation may yield additional findings or charges as evidence is reviewed. The family has initiated a GoFundMe campaign to cover funeral costs and legal aid, hoping to pursue further justice for Marco Antonio Bautista Delgado.

Community members and friends have also rallied to support the family, with DulceLuna, a churro shop in Thornton, Colorado, run by family friends, sharing their grief. The shop highlighted Delgado as a kind and loving individual who was excited about his first year of college. The ongoing support from the community underscores the widespread impact of the loss on both the student body and local residents.