A bearded man in Denver allegedly blocks and eggs 30 Waymo vehicles, sparking legal debate over whether the acts constitute criminal damage or a civil dispute.

A middle-aged, bearded man with a ponytail is facing police scrutiny in Denver for allegedly targeting autonomous vehicles in a series of coordinated protests. The suspect is accused of stopping approximately 30 Waymo driverless taxis, blocking them with traffic cones, and pelting them with eggs to halt their operations.

The Mechanics Of The Alleged Attacks

Detailed police reports reviewed by the Denverite outline a specific pattern of behavior used by the unidentified man. He reportedly drives a Toyota Corolla, which is registered to a company that provides vehicles for Lyft drivers, into the path of the autonomous taxis. Once the self-driving cars are surrounded, he retrieves traffic cones from his trunk to create a blockade.

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The suspect then throws eggs at the vehicles, leaving them unable to continue their scheduled journeys. This method of disruption is designed to physically impede the operation of the robotaxis without causing immediate, catastrophic mechanical failure, yet it effectively removes the vehicles from service until they can be cleaned and released.

Legal Impasse And Prosecution Challenges

Waymo sought criminal charges in seven of the reported incidents, but the case encountered significant legal hurdles from local prosecutors. Deputy District Attorney Philip Reinert initially suggested that criminal charges were inappropriate, characterizing the dispute as a civil matter rather than a criminal one.

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A spokesperson for District Attorney John Walsh's office supported this position, stating that because there was no visible structural damage to the vehicles, they did not believe a crime had been committed under the current interpretation of the law.

Cleaning Costs And Property Damage Arguments

The legal debate hinges on whether cleaning up egg residue constitutes property damage. A Waymo representative informed investigators that the cleaning costs for the affected vehicles amounted to approximately $800 per incident, with estimates reaching as high as $2,000 when accounting for downtime and labor.

Former US Attorney for Colorado Jason Dunn argued that these financial losses likely meet the threshold for criminal mischief. He noted that prosecutors must prove the suspect knowingly caused damage to another's property, and the cost of repairs is a key factor in establishing that claim.

Shifting Stance And Broader Implications

Following increased public attention and online fascination with the mystery suspect, the District Attorney's office has signaled a potential shift in strategy. Spokesperson Matt Jablow announced that the office is now actively collecting evidence related to potential damage and will collaborate with the City Attorney's Office to determine the most effective legal mechanism to stop the behavior.

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This development occurs amid growing tensions over the expansion of autonomous technology. Critics fear these robotaxis threaten human livelihoods, leading to vandalism across the United States. While previous DA decisions prioritized resources differently, the repetitive nature of the attacks may now warrant closer legal scrutiny and potentially new charges related to obstruction or tampering.