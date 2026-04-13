Denza Launches in Europe: A Luxury EV Challenger with Five-Minute Charging and Daniel Craig's Seal of Approval

Chinese EV maker BYD launches its luxury brand Denza in Europe, showcasing the Z9GT shooting brake with groundbreaking five-minute charging technology and Daniel Craig as the face of the launch. This model targets the premium market, promising high performance and innovative features.

A new Chinese car brand, Denza , has entered the market, making a splash with its flagship Z9GT shooting brake model and enlisting Daniel Craig to represent it. Denza , the luxury arm of BYD , the electric vehicle (EV) maker that surpassed Tesla as the world's largest, is targeting the high-end automotive segment, competing with established European brands.

The Z9GT, launched in Paris, promises a blend of cutting-edge technology, sophisticated design, and eye-watering performance, including the groundbreaking 'Flash Charging' technology that can recharge the battery in a mere five minutes. This model is available in both fully-electric and plug-in hybrid options, offering buyers unparalleled flexibility and featuring state-of-the-art gadgets and sumptuous features, all packaged in a stylish shooting-brake body. The Z9GT boasts impressive specifications, with 1140 horsepower and a 0-62 mph acceleration time of 2.7 seconds, placing it in a league of its own. However, with a price tag around £100,000, it's positioned far above the more affordable Chinese cars that have recently gained popularity in the UK. Freda Lewis-Stempel, a motoring reporter from Daily Mail and This is Money, had the opportunity to test drive the Z9GT at its launch and explore its premium features. Denza's introduction to the European and UK markets marks a significant step for BYD's expansion into the luxury sector. Born in China in 2010 as a joint venture with Daimler, Denza initially focused on new energy vehicles, primarily EVs and advanced hybrids. The brand's first model was launched in China in 2014, and the first international store opened in Hong Kong in 2024. Following Daimler's exit from the partnership, BYD announced Denza's European arrival, with Britain being one of the initial markets. Denza's mission is to blend innovation with a luxurious driving experience, offering a smarter, safer, and more refined ride. The Z9GT embodies this promise, integrating cutting-edge technology with sophisticated design and offering both an EV and plug-in hybrid Super Hybrid DM (Dual Model) variant. The availability of 'Flash Charging' technology is a key selling point, setting Denza apart from competitors. Flash Charging is BYD's advanced charging solution, allowing the Z9GT to achieve unprecedented charging speeds of up to 1,500kW. This results in charging times that rival refueling a gasoline car. Denza's marketing material emphasizes its rapid charging capability, promoting the car's ability to charge from 10 to 70 percent in five minutes, from 10 to 97 percent in nine minutes, and from 20 to 97 percent in 12 minutes even in temperatures as low as minus 30 degrees Celsius. The Z9GT's innovative Flash Charging technology is poised to revolutionize the EV charging landscape, significantly reducing range anxiety for EV owners. BYD plans to install a substantial network of 1,500kW chargers across the UK. With 300 chargers planned for the next 12 months, and a total of 600 chargers as part of a global expansion that will reach 6,000 locations. This rapid expansion will make it convenient for drivers to experience the car's rapid charging capabilities. The Z9GT is not just about its rapid charging and battery technology. It also delivers impressive performance with its 1140 horsepower engine, making it quicker than some of the established luxury sports cars. The Z9GT promises a supremely comfortable ride underpinned by innovation. Although it presents a driving dilemma, the overall experience of the Z9GT is expected to redefine the premium EV experience





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Denza BYD Z9GT Electric Vehicle Flash Charging

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