Denza Z9GT: The Chinese EV That Promises 5-Minute Charging and Blistering Performance

Denza, the luxury arm of BYD, has launched the Z9GT in Europe and the UK. The EV boasts 5-minute charging times with Flash Charging technology and a powerful performance, backed by Daniel Craig. It aims to compete with luxury brands like Porsche.

A new player has entered the luxury electric vehicle market, and it's backed by a familiar name. Denza , the luxury spin-off from BYD , the Chinese EV giant that recently surpassed Tesla as the world's leading electric car maker, has launched its flagship model, the Z9GT shooting brake, in Europe and the UK. With Daniel Craig as the face of the brand's launch, the expectations are set high, signaling Denza 's ambition to compete with established luxury car manufacturers.

The Z9GT, priced at around £100,000, aims to challenge the likes of the Porsche Cross Turismo, offering both fully-electric and plug-in hybrid options, state-of-the-art features, and an impressive performance. But what truly sets Denza apart is its groundbreaking Flash Charging technology, promising to revolutionize the EV charging experience with charging times of just five minutes.

Denza's origins trace back to 2010 in China, a joint venture with Daimler, focused on 'new energy vehicles.' After Daimler's exit in 2024, BYD took full control and announced Denza's European expansion, with the UK as one of its initial markets. The brand aims to combine advanced technology with sophisticated design, promising a smarter, safer, and more refined driving experience. The Z9GT embodies this promise, boasting a flowing shooting-brake body style, cutting-edge technology, and unparalleled performance.

The EV version of the Z9GT offers an astounding 1140bhp, surpassing even high-performance sports cars like the Ferrari 12Cilindri V12 and the Porsche 911 Turbo S. Daily Mail and This is Money motoring reporter Freda Lewis-Stempel experienced the Z9GT firsthand during its launch, witnessing the revolutionary Flash Charging technology in action. This technology can charge the Z9GT from 10 to 70 percent in just five minutes, and from 10 to 97 percent in nine minutes and even in extreme cold conditions (-30 degrees Celsius) it charges from 20 to 97 percent in just 12 minutes. This is a game-changer for electric vehicle owners.

The Flash Charging technology is central to Denza's appeal. It utilizes BYD's second-generation Blade Battery and can deliver charging speeds of up to 1,500kW, far exceeding the capabilities of Tesla's Superchargers. Denza is planning a rapid expansion of its Flash Charging network, with 300 1500kW chargers planned for the UK within the next 12 months, part of a global expansion that will see 6,000 new locations. This rapid charging capability is expected to significantly reduce range anxiety, making EVs a more practical option for a wider range of drivers.

The Z9GT's performance is equally impressive, with a 0-62mph acceleration time of just 2.7 seconds, making it a contender in the high-performance car market. The Z9GT promises a uniquely refined driving experience. Daily Mail and This Is Money motoring reporter Freda Lewis-Stempel witnessed the Flash Charging during the Paris launch. The brand is poised to disrupt the luxury car market with its advanced technology and performance.





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Denza Z9GT BYD Electric Vehicle EV Flash Charging Luxury Car China Daniel Craig Performance Charging

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