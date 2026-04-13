Denza, the luxury arm of BYD, launches its flagship Z9GT in Europe and the UK, featuring Daniel Craig and groundbreaking 5-minute Flash Charging technology. This premium EV aims to compete with established luxury brands, offering impressive performance and cutting-edge features.

A new Chinese car brand, Denza , has entered the market with the backing of Daniel Craig as the face of its launch, signaling a departure from the perception of inexpensive Chinese vehicles. Denza is the luxury offshoot of BYD , the electric vehicle (EV) maker that has surpassed Tesla as the world's largest. The brand aims to compete with established European luxury car manufacturers, and it boasts groundbreaking technology, particularly in EV charging, promising to revolutionize the industry.

Unveiled at the Opera Palais Garnier in Paris, the Z9GT shooting brake is Denza's first model for Europe and the UK. With a price tag of around £100,000, it positions itself within the premium segment of the automotive market, challenging the traditional dominance of European brands. Denza, established in China in 2010 as a joint venture with Daimler, is focused on new energy vehicles, including EVs and advanced hybrids. After Daimler's exit in 2024, BYD announced Denza's expansion into Europe in 2025, with the UK as one of its initial markets. Denza's mission is to combine cutting-edge technology with sophisticated design to provide a smarter, safer, and more refined driving experience. The Z9GT, available as both a fully electric and a plug-in hybrid Super Hybrid DM, represents the pinnacle of Denza's technological innovation. The Z9GT is not only the first Denza model to launch in European and UK markets, but also the flagship car, promising to bring the best of the marque's cutting edge technology and features to buyers with immediate effect. The Z9GT is designed to appeal to premium buyers seeking a comfortable car underpinned by innovation. One of the key selling points is its compatibility with BYD's 'Flash Charging' technology, which offers unprecedented charging speeds. BYD's Flash Charging, a significant advancement in EV charging technology, provides charging speeds up to 1,500kW. The Denza Z9GT is the first model capable of utilizing this technology, thanks to its second-generation BYD Blade Battery. This translates into extremely rapid charging times, comparable to refueling a gasoline car. The Z9GT can charge from 10 to 70 percent in five minutes and from 10 to 97 percent in nine minutes. Even in extremely cold temperatures (-30 degrees Celsius), the car can charge from 20 to 97 percent in just 12 minutes. This breakthrough addresses the range anxiety concerns often associated with EVs and highlights the future of EV charging. BYD plans to install 300 Flash Charging 1,500kW chargers in the UK within the next 12 months, part of a global expansion that will see 6,000 new charging locations. The Z9GT boasts impressive performance figures, including 1140bhp and a 0-62mph acceleration time of 2.7 seconds, positioning it as a high-performance luxury vehicle. The car is a driving dilemma because of this





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Denza BYD Z9GT Electric Vehicle EV Flash Charging Luxury Car Daniel Craig China Automotive

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Denza Z9GT: The Chinese EV That Promises 5-Minute Charging and Blistering PerformanceDenza, the luxury arm of BYD, has launched the Z9GT in Europe and the UK. The EV boasts 5-minute charging times with Flash Charging technology and a powerful performance, backed by Daniel Craig. It aims to compete with luxury brands like Porsche.

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