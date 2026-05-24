Department for Work and Pensions confirms automatic £100 Winter Fuel Payment boost for older claimants

The Department for Work and Pensions has confirmed an automatic £100 Winter Fuel Payment boost for older claimants. The DWP is distributing £300 to older state pensioners. With the Winter Fuel Allowance returning for winter 2026 to 2027, the DWP will provide £200 to younger state pensioners and £300 to older state pensioners.

The Department for Work and Pensions has confirmed an automatic £100 Winter Fuel Payment boost for older claimants . The DWP is distributing £300 to older state pensioners .

With the Winter Fuel Allowance returning for winter 2026 to 2027, the DWP will provide £200 to younger state pensioners and £300 to older state pensioners. Individuals who have reached state pension age but are under 80, meaning those born between 28 September 1946 and 27 June 1960, will receive only a £200 payment, while those aged over 80 - born before 28 September 1946 - will qualify for an immediate £100 increase, bringing their payment to £300.

The Labour Party government states: 'You'll get a letter in October or November telling you how much Winter Fuel Payment you'll get, if you're eligible. If you do not get a letter but think you're eligible, check if you need to make a claim.

' The amount you get is based on when you were born and your circumstances between 21 to 27 September 2026. This is called the 'qualifying week'. You'll get either £200 if you were born between September 28, 1946 and June 27, 1960 or £300 if you were born before September 28, 1946.

Age UK said: 'If you or your partner claims Pension Credit, Income Support, income-based Jobseeker's Allowance or income-related Employment and Support Allowance, the payment should go to the main claimant of the benefit automatically. If you've never received a winter fuel payment before, or if you claim Universal Credit, you might need to make a claim. And if you receive Child Tax Credit or Working Tax Credit, you must make a claim.

You should receive your payment between mid-November and Christmas. Call the winter fuel payment helpline on 0800 731 0160 if you have any enquiries or you don't receive your payment.





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Winter Fuel Payment Department For Work And Pensions Older Claimants £100 Boost £300 To Older State Pensioners £200 To Younger State Pensioners Qualifying Week Age UK Pension Credit Income Support Income-Based Jobseeker's Allowance Income-Related Employment And Support Allowanc Universal Credit Child Tax Credit Working Tax Credit Winter Fuel Payment Helpline

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