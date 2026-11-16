Department of Social Protection loses €8.5m to dead welfare recipients

Minister Dara Calleary reveals that overpayments to deceased individuals cost the state nearly €8.5 million, with 14,667 cases in the latest year alone.

Newly released data from the Department of Social Protection confirms that the Irish State has lost approximately €8.5 million in welfare payments to deceased recipients. The figures, provided by Social Protection Minister Dara Calleary, reveal a troubling trend in which overpayments to dead individuals increased by more than 11 percent in the most recent recorded year compared to previous records.

Rising Costs of Posthumous Payments

The total number of overpayments made to deceased recipients jumped from 13,198 in 2022 to 14,667 last year. Between the years 2022 and 2025, the cumulative total of these erroneous payments reached 56,711 cases. The aggregate financial cost of these errors stood at just over €55 million during this three-year period, representing a significant drain on public resources.

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Although the Department of Social Protection successfully recouped almost €46 million of the total funds, the remaining balance of nearly €8.5 million has been written off. This unrecouped amount represents funds lost to taxpayers, highlighting the persistent challenges in detecting and stopping payments immediately upon the notification of a death.

Legal Obligations and Recovery Mechanisms

Minister Calleary emphasized that the Civil Registration Act 2004 places a legal obligation on relatives and other named parties to register a death within three months of the individual passing away. Once a death is formally registered, the Department of Social Protection is automatically informed, and any social welfare entitlements in payment are intended to be stopped immediately. This mechanism is designed to minimize the potential for overpayments to occur in the first place.

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Where overpayments do occur, they are legally regarded as debts to the Exchequer. The Social Welfare Consolidation Act 2005 makes provision for the recovery of amounts overpaid on any scheme from the deceased person's estate. The minister noted that every effort is made to ensure these debts are settled, and the department is obligated to recover the amounts due to protect the public purse.

Stakeholder Views and Procedural Delays

Independent TD Carol Nolan initiated the request for these figures by asking for the value of social welfare payments issued after the recorded date of death for each year from 2022 to 2025, as well as data from 2026. Her inquiry extended to the duration of time it takes to stop payments after a death is notified, the number of estates contacted, and whether delays in data from the Civil Registration Service were a contributing factor to the overpayments.

In response, Minister Calleary acknowledged the need for a transition period during which people can grieve following the death of a family member. The social welfare system includes a specific arrangement known as the six weeks' payment after death, which allows certain payments to continue briefly after a person dies. This support is intended for surviving spouses, civil partners, or cohabitants to help manage immediate financial needs during bereavement.

Impact on Estates and Future Procedures

The recovery process involves complex interactions with the legal representatives of the deceased. The personal representative or solicitor of the deceased person's estate is expected to contact the department to arrange the settlement of outstanding overpayments. However, the value of any estate is first reduced by funeral and legal expenses for which the estate is liable, and recovery of the overpayment is then sought from the remaining assets.

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If insufficient assets are available to repay the outstanding sums, the department has powers to consider the write-off or write-down of the balance of the outstanding overpayment to reflect the specific circumstances of each case. Furthermore, Section 340 of the Act requires financial institutions to refund any payments credited to the account of an intended beneficiary after the date of death. If a bank cannot refund the full amount, the department may request the outstanding sum from the personal representatives of the deceased.

TD Carol Nolan commented that the persistence of these overpayments, despite technological advances, raises serious questions. She stated that while it is important all money owed to the taxpayer is recouped, the Department of Social Protection must ensure it deals with these matters involving the death of a loved one sensitively. The ongoing challenge remains balancing efficient financial recovery with compassionate administrative procedures.