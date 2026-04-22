Deported Romanian Child Rapist Recaptured After Benefits Claim

Sebastian Pavel Baltatu, a Romanian national previously deported for raping a child, was rearrested in Manchester after attempting to fraudulently claim Universal Credit. He was a member of a grooming gang that abused young girls and now faces further imprisonment and deportation.

A Romanian child rapist, Sebastian Pavel Baltatu, has been recaptured in Manchester after illegally re-entering the United Kingdom following his deportation in 2020. Baltatu, 24, was originally jailed for three years in 2019 for raping a child under the age of 13.

He was a key member of a Romanian grooming gang that systematically exploited young girls in the Manchester area between 2016 and 2018. The gang targeted victims aged between 12 and 15, subjecting them to relentless sexual abuse and grooming. Baltatu’s return to the UK was discovered when he brazenly attempted to claim Universal Credit, alerting Greater Manchester Police (GMP).

The GMP, working in conjunction with its Sex Offender Management Unit, swiftly tracked Baltatu to an address in Gorton and arrested him in March. He subsequently appeared at Manchester Crown Court on April 17th, where he pleaded guilty to five breaches of his sex offender requirements and a breach of his deportation order.

As a result, he was sentenced to an additional year and six months in prison and now faces a renewed deportation order. Law enforcement officials have emphasized that Baltatu represents a significant and continuing danger to the public, particularly vulnerable children. Detective Sergeant Daniel Sanchez of the Public Protection Department stated that Baltatu’s actions demonstrated a deliberate disregard for the law and a willingness to exploit loopholes to return to the UK and re-offend.

The police are proactively reviewing the cases of other sex offenders believed to be residing overseas to prevent similar breaches of deportation orders. The case highlights the complexities of managing deported sex offenders and the challenges of preventing their re-entry into the country. Baltatu’s initial conviction stemmed from a case involving multiple perpetrators. In 2018, he and three other men – Parizian Calin, Adrian Calin, and Ilie Baltatu – were sentenced for the horrific sexual abuse of young children.

The abuse against one victim, who was only 12 years old when it began, was particularly egregious. Sebastian Baltatu directly raped the girl, and Parizian Calin facilitated further sexual assaults by other men. Ilie Baltatu used social media to groom the same victim, encouraging her to engage in sexual activity and subsequently sexually assaulted her while she was still a minor. Authorities at the time described the abuse as ‘unimaginable and traumatic’.

The Crown Prosecution Service emphasized that the men deliberately targeted vulnerable children, exploiting their age and susceptibility. This recent recapture and sentencing underscore the commitment of law enforcement to protecting children and bringing offenders to justice, even when faced with the difficulties of international deportation and re-entry





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Child Rape Deportation Grooming Gang Sex Offender Manchester

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Racist rapist attacked Sikh woman 'because he thought she was Muslim'WARNING: DISTRESSING CONTENT John Ashby had denied responsibility for the horrific ordeal, hurling anti-Muslim abuse at the woman after forcing his into her Walsall home

Read more »

Deported child rapist who sneaked back into the UK tracked down after trying to claim Universal CreditThe sex offender unlawfully returned to the UK and tried to claim Universal Credit

Read more »

Rapist attacked young woman then washed his clothes and planned getawayHassan Alsarout, 22, raped a young woman on Euston Road before fleeing to Coventry, where he was caught planning to escape to Denmark. He has been jailed for over five years and will be deported.

Read more »

Rapist admits attacking Sikh woman he believed to be Muslim on a busThe defendant was sworn at by a member of the public shortly before he changed his plea

Read more »

Rapist who planned to flee country after attacking woman, 19, in street jailed after manhuntA rapist who planned to flee the country after attacking a 19-year-old woman in the street has been jailed.

Read more »

Algerian Thief to be Deported After £37,000 Watch Theft in MayfairA 19-year-old Algerian man has been sentenced for stealing a luxury Patek Philippe watch from a tourist in London and will be deported after serving his sentence. The court heard he is a 'professional thief' with a history of similar offenses.

Read more »