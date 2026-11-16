Dept Q Crew Member Dies at FirstStage Studios Edinburgh

Emergency services responded to FirstStage Studios in Edinburgh after a Dept Q crew member was found seriously injured. Police confirm the death is not suspicious as investigations continue.

Emergency services in Edinburgh responded to a serious incident at FirstStage Studios in the Leith area on Thursday afternoon. Police were called to the location at approximately 3:00 p.m. following reports of a seriously injured man. The incident has led to the confirmed death of a crew member associated with the production of the series Dept Q.

Police Investigation Confirms Non-Suspicious Death

Police Scotland has officially stated that the death is not being treated as suspicious at this stage of the inquiry. A spokesperson for the force confirmed that ongoing investigations are currently underway to establish the full circumstances surrounding the tragic event. Authorities are working to determine the exact details of what occurred before the man was found injured at the studio facility.

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Left Bank Pictures Expresses Deep Shock and Sorrow

Left Bank Pictures, the production company behind Dept Q, released a statement expressing profound shock and sadness over the loss of one of their crew members. A spokesperson for the company emphasized that their thoughts are with the family, friends, and colleagues of the deceased during this incredibly difficult time. The organization confirmed that they are actively offering support to everyone affected by this sudden and tragic news.

Netflix Extends Condolences to Production Team

Netflix, which airs Dept Q on its global streaming platform, also issued a statement conveying its deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of the crew member who has died. The streaming giant noted that the loss is an incredibly sad time for everyone who knew and worked alongside the victim. Netflix stated that it is working closely with Left Bank Pictures to provide support to all those impacted by the incident.

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FirstStage Studios Hosts Major Streaming Productions

FirstStage Studios, located in the Leith area of Edinburgh, is a well-known facility that has served as a home to multiple series for Netflix and Amazon Prime. According to its website, the studio was also used for the Bafta-nominated film The Outrun. In addition to these major projects, the facility has hosted other notable shows including Dept Q and The Rig, making it a central hub for high-profile television and film production in Scotland.

Ongoing Inquiries Continue at Edinburgh Location

While the immediate investigation into the cause of death is progressing, authorities have not yet released further specific details about the nature of the injuries or the exact time of death beyond the initial emergency response. Police Scotland continues to urge the public to refrain from speculation as they work to establish the full circumstances of the event. The focus remains on supporting the families and colleagues of those affected during this period of grief.