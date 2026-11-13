Dept Q crew member dies after serious injury at Edinburgh studio

A crew member on the Netflix series Dept Q died after being seriously injured at FirstStage Studios in Edinburgh. Police are investigating the circumstances, and the production company has expressed shock and sadness.

A member of the crew for the Netflix series Dept Q has died after being seriously injured at FirstStage Studios in the Leith area of Edinburgh.

Emergency services were called to a report of a seriously injured man at the studio at around 3pm on Thursday. Police Scotland said the death is not being treated as suspicious, but inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances. The man has not been publicly named. A Left Bank Pictures spokesperson said: We are deeply shocked and saddened by the tragic death of a member of our Dept Q crew.

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FirstStage Studios Film Facility

Our thoughts are with their family, friends and colleagues at this incredibly difficult time, and we are offering support for those affected. FirstStage Studios is a major film and TV facility near the Leith docks. It features 115,000 sq ft of stage space and capacity for hundreds of vehicles for large productions and sets. The studio has hosted Amazon Prime and Netflix series, according to its website.

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It has also been used for the Bafta-nominated independent feature The Outrun, including the facility's first underwater shoot, alongside smaller features, commercials, brand productions and unit base hosting for major feature films. Other shows filmed there include Dept Q and The Rig. Dept Q is a British crime thriller series that premiered on Netflix in May 2025 and was renewed for a second season last summer. It stars Matthew Goode, Chloe Pirrie, Kelly Macdonald, and others.

Dept Q Netflix Series Details

Its plot follows a disgraced, traumatised former top detective forced to run a newly formed cold-case unit. The death has prompted an outpouring of support for the crew member's family and colleagues. Police are continuing their inquiries into the incident. A spokesperson for the force said: The death is not being treated as suspicious; however, inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.

The studio is a key production hub in Scotland, used by major streaming services and film productions. Its expansive facilities have made it a popular location for large-scale shoots. No further details about the deceased have been released. The investigation is ongoing.