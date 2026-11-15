Deputy Fatally Shoots Patron at South Carolina Gun Show

A Lexington County sheriff's deputy killed a patron who fired at him during a gun show in Columbia. The deputy is stable in surgery as police investigate the incident.

A deputy working security at a gun show in South Carolina fatally shot a patron who had fired at him. The shooting happened Saturday afternoon at the South Carolina Arms Collector Association's gun and knife show in Columbia, roughly 100 miles northwest of Charleston. The Lexington County Sheriff's Department said the deputy, who was working security at the show, was taken into surgery and in stable condition.

The Core Shooting Incident

The shooting happened at the Jamil Temple, which is frequently rented out for gun shows, jewelry expos, roller derbies and other events. As of Saturday night, authorities had not identified the deputy or the patron who opened fire on him and was shot dead. It was not known how many people were attending. Loaded weapons are banned at the gun show, per its rules, with an exception for on-duty police officers. All weapons must also have their actions secured. The sheriff's department said there was no ongoing threat to the public after the deadly shooting.

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Investigation and Stakeholder Roles

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division will investigate the shooting, for which a motive has not been given. The Lexington County Sheriff's Department stated that drivers near the Jamil Road and St. Andrews Road area should expect delays for most of the afternoon. Images from the aftermath showed multiple police cars in the vicinity of the temple where the shooting happened. A resident said there must have been like 50 cars all over the property after the shooting. One local commented on Facebook that the shooting was the worst thing her family EVER experienced. She wrote that everyone was screaming and trying to get out of 1 door because men were screaming about an active shooter.

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Historical Context and Future Plans

The temple has previously been involved in other incidents during gun shows. In August 2018, the Lexington County Sheriff's Department said that more than 100,000 rounds of ammunition had been stolen during a show. Authorities added then that five firearms were also stolen from a trailer and that several thefts had been called in. Five years earlier, the sheriff's department also investigated reports of a handgun being stolen from the gun show, according to WIS-TV. A second day of the gun show is scheduled for Sunday from 10am to 4pm at the same Columbia temple where Saturday's shooting happened. The collectors association website suggested that the gun and knife show would still go ahead with its second day on Sunday. The event is expected to be open from 10am to 4pm local time at the Jamil Temple. Another local commented that she had driven by the gun show in the morning and was surprised at how many people were there. She added that she then drove by later to see every cop in Lexington/Richland county in the parking lot. The Daily Mail has reached out to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, which is investigating, and the South Carolina Arms Collector Association for comment.