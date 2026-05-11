Derby and other clubs interested in taking Clark and Tolaj this summer

The Rams and other clubs are interested in taking Clark and Tolaj this summer, with their situations set to attract plenty of potential suitors. Derby are looking for a replacement for Patrick Agyemang as he continues his recovery from a serious Achilles injury.

The Rams are currently part of a queue of teams that are interested in taking the 21-year-old midfielder this summer, with an exit from Red Bull Salzburg potentially on the cards.

Derby have hope that a permanent swoop may not be out of reach for them, as they missed out on the Championship play-offs on the final day of the campaign. Clark has been a key figure in Derby’s success this season, starting 33 games in the league.

Derby have been alerted to the possibility of him leaving Salzburg ahead of next season, with recent reports suggesting that the Austrian side may be ready to cash in on him for a cut-price fee. Clark still has three years remaining on his deal with the Red Bull-backed outfit, but he has struggled to make an impact there since he joined from Liverpool in 2024.

His situation is set to attract plenty of potential suitors this summer, with Rangers already linked with a deal to take him north of the border. The Swiss frontman moved to Argyle for just £1.2million last summer, but hit the ground running in Devon and ended the League One campaign with 17 goals and eight assists to his name.

Tolaj is also on the radar of both Celtic and Rangers, who have had success when taking stars from the EFL in the past. Derby are looking for a replacement for Patrick Agyemang as he continues his recovery from a serious Achilles injury, and Tolaj could be the man for them this summer





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Clark Derby Tolaj Salzburg Championship Liverpool Argyle Devon League One Rangers Celtic Millwall Sheffield United Preston Red Bull-Backed Outfit Championship Play-Offs Achilles Injury EFL Stars Potential Suitors Replacement Player

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