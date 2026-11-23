Derbyshire Constabulary warns of deadly risks after a police vehicle was struck by stones on a motorway. Authorities seek CCTV footage and witnesses regarding the reckless endangerment incident.

Derbyshire Constabulary has issued an urgent public safety warning after a police vehicle was targeted with stones thrown from a footbridge over a busy motorway. The force emphasized that such reckless and criminal behavior carries the potential to cause fatal collisions and life-changing injuries.

Devastating Consequences Of Stone Attacks

Authorities stressed that while a stone may appear harmless to the thrower, striking a vehicle traveling at motorway speeds can result in catastrophic outcomes. The police explicitly noted that these incidents can lead to serious collisions, severe injuries, or even death for drivers and passengers.

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Arrests And Ongoing Investigation Details

Three men, two in their twenties and one in his thirties, were arrested on suspicion of criminal damage and recklessly endangering life. These arrests followed a series of attacks on vehicles in the county, including a separate incident where eight cars had their windscreens smashed by bricks just weeks prior.

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Specific Incident On A50 October 31

The police vehicle incident occurred between 2am and 2:30am on October 31 on the A50. Officers are actively appealing to the public for any information or CCTV footage that could assist in the investigation. No arrests have been made in connection with the specific stone-throwing attack on the patrol car.

Broader Context Of Crime And Sports News

In unrelated developments, UK Getaway reported that Team GB basketball star Ryan Prosser has been charged with 11 counts of rape. Additionally, police are investigating a separate incident where a man died after being electrocuted while hanging Christmas tree lights in a shopping center.