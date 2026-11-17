Derbyshire Police paid Sabrina and Andrew Fearn £9,000 compensation for unlawful entry and pepper spray incident. The couple was cleared of assault charges after officers admitted the search was wrongful.

Sabrina Fearn and her husband Andrew Fearn have been awarded £9,000 in compensation after Derbyshire Police officers pepper-sprayed Andrew during a wrongful home entry. The incident occurred in 2022 when the couple discovered a dropped knife in their front garden.

Police Unlawful Entry and Pepper Spray Incident

Derbyshire Police officers approached the Fearn residence in 2022 after retrieving the knife from the garden. Only minutes after leaving the scene, approximately 15 officers returned to demand entry to search the property. Sabrina Fearn refused the request, but an officer forced the door open, knocking her to the ground. Andrew Fearn intervened, leading officers to grab him by the neck and deploy pepper spray.

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The aggressive entry caused Sabrina Fearn to suffer breathing difficulties due to her asthma, requiring hospital treatment. Andrew Fearn was arrested and held at a police station for 15 hours before the couple faced assault charges. Both individuals pleaded not guilty at Derbyshire Magistrates' Court on December 8, 2023. The judge dismissed the case after officers admitted the entry into the home was unlawful.

Legal Proceedings and Civil Compensation Claim

Following the dismissal of criminal charges, Sabrina Fearn initiated a civil claim against Derbyshire Police for false imprisonment, trespassing, and injuries sustained. The force accepted liability for trespass onto the property and the unlawful arrest. The £9,000 settlement covered damages for the trespass on the person and the assault and battery suffered by both parties. The police did not accept allegations of malicious prosecution or negligence by the officers involved.

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Derbyshire Police spokespersons apologized for the distress and harm caused, stating that the entry and subsequent actions were unlawful. They explained that officers operated under the honest belief that an injured individual might be inside requiring medical attention. This mistaken assessment led to the breach of the couple's home and the subsequent conflict.

Family Trauma and Lack of Official Apology

Despite the financial settlement, Sabrina Fearn reported that the couple never received a direct apology from the force for the unlawful entry. She described feeling traumatized by the event, stating that she would never call 999 again. Fearn emphasized that the knife was not theirs and that she had cooperated with officers by showing them its location.

The couple noted that officers covered their Ring doorbell camera during the return visit, preventing video evidence of the forced entry. Sabrina Fearn recalled the shock of hearing an almighty bang at the door after the initial police departure. She highlighted that everyone was fine and that the police had no valid reason to enter the property.

Official Review and Lessons for Public Safety

Derbyshire Police announced they are reviewing the incident to identify lessons for improving public service. The force emphasized that officers work hard daily to keep the public safe, despite the errors in this specific case. The civil claim concluded with an acknowledgment of the trespass and unlawful arrest.

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The Fearn family remains impacted by the police conduct, citing ongoing trauma from the night of the incident. Sabrina Fearn questioned how such actions could be directed at innocent people cooperating with authorities. The case underscores the importance of accountability and proper protocol in emergency response situations.