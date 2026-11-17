Perth conman Derek Foster sentenced for fraud after exploiting HMRC administrative error to deceive sheriff and avoid £11,700 compensation payment ordered after 2019 tax swindle.

Derek Foster, a 53-year-old serial conman from Perth, has been convicted of defrauding a sheriff by exploiting an administrative error made by HM Revenue and Customs. The former tax official manipulated the legal system to avoid paying an £11,700 compensation bill that he was originally ordered to repay.

Fraudulent Scheme Exposed

Foster deceived his social worker and convinced his solicitor to inform the court that he had refunded the required money. This deception was facilitated by a blunder from HMRC staff, which incorrectly stated to lawyers that Foster had paid the full amount. The tax office had made this administrative error in a letter sent to his solicitor, claiming the compensation order was settled in full. Foster later presented confirmation from HMRC showing he had paid the money back in 2022. This false evidence led to his community payback order ending without further punishment. However, it was later discovered that he had paid none of the money. A new investigation was launched, which resulted in Foster returning to the dock at Perth Sheriff Court.

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Conviction and Court Findings

Foster has been found guilty of a new charge of fraud by inducing a sheriff to make an order in his favor. The court found he created an order whereby no monies were to be paid by him by way of compensation. He was also found guilty of pretending to his social worker and to sheriffs that he had made payments towards the compensation order. The charge explicitly stated that he had taken advantage of an administrative error made by a member of staff at HMRC. Foster, who once tried to claim he had dementia to avoid legal consequences, is facing jail time after this third conviction for fraud.

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Sheriff's Warning and Sentence

Sheriff Peter Hammond found Foster guilty and issued a stern warning regarding his sentencing. He told the defendant that custody is the uppermost option in the court's mind. Sheriff Hammond emphasized the severity of the offense by noting that this was Foster's third conviction for fraud. The court proceedings highlighted the sophistication of Foster's deception, which relied heavily on the trust placed in official documentation from HMRC. The judge made it clear that the exploitation of the tax office's mistake was viewed as an aggravating factor in his criminal conduct. Sentence was deferred for reports to be prepared by the court.

Background of the Compensation Order

The original compensation order stemmed from a case in 2019 when Foster was found guilty of swindling the Inland Revenue. He was ordered to repay the cash as part of his sentence for that earlier offense. The £11,700 amount represented the restitution required for his previous crimes against the tax authority. The recent fraud involved creating a false narrative that this debt had been cleared. By manipulating the system, Foster hoped to avoid the financial burden and potential further punishment associated with his initial conviction. The case demonstrates how administrative errors can be exploited by individuals with a history of dishonesty. The outcome serves as a reminder of the rigorous scrutiny applied to such fraudulent claims by the judicial system.