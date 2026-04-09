Derek Fox Shares Grand National Insights and Top Contenders for 2026

Two-time Grand National winner Derek Fox provides a detailed analysis of the upcoming race, including his key contenders and strategic insights into navigating the Aintree course.

Grand National hero Derek Fox , a two-time winner of the prestigious race, shares his expert insights and key contenders for the upcoming Aintree spectacle. Fox, having triumphed aboard One for Arthur in 2017 and Corach Rambler six years later, offers a unique perspective on what it takes to conquer the demanding course. His analysis provides invaluable information for racing enthusiasts and offers a glimpse into the minds of those who have tasted victory in the iconic event.

Fox's expertise extends beyond simply identifying potential winners; he also emphasizes the importance of adaptability and understanding the nuances of the race itself. \Fox's selections for the 2026 Grand National are diverse, reflecting the competitive nature of the field. He highlights several horses as having strong potential, including Oscars Brother, trained by Connor King. Fox is particularly impressed by Oscars Brother’s breeding and appropriate weight, suggesting it could be a factor in its favor. He also mentions Jagwar, trained by Oliver Greenall and Josh Guerriero, ridden by Mark Walsh, noting its favorable weight. Panic Attack, winner of the Hennessy, also catches Fox's eye, particularly given its light weight and potential to defy the historical challenges that mares have in the race. Adding to his list of potential winners, Fox includes Gerri Colombe, trained by Gordon Elliott, whom he knows well from past races at Aintree. He further suggests Haiti Couleurs, winner of both the Irish and Welsh Nationals, could be a dark horse if returning to form in a handicap setting. While Fox himself does not have a ride in the upcoming Grand National, his analysis reflects a deep understanding of the race's demands, and his insights are valuable to anyone looking to place a wager. His focus on factors such as weight, form, and course suitability underscores the complexity of this legendary event.\Beyond his horse selections, Fox shares his insights into navigating the unique challenges of the Aintree course. He emphasizes the need for flexibility, acknowledging that each race unfolds differently and that horses are not machines. He provides specific examples, mentioning how jockeys must consider a horse's preferences, such as jumping style, and use the race conditions to their advantage. He recalls his winning ride on Corach Rambler, where his initial plan shifted as the race evolved. His strategy was to secure a position toward the middle of the track to have more options, especially to get across the first few fences and let the race spread out. He reveals the importance of going with the horse's instincts rather than forcing a predetermined plan. Fox's comments reveal how adaptability is a crucial skill for jockeys in the Grand National. He also reflects on his own achievements, acknowledging the surreal feeling of winning the Grand National twice and expressing his ambition to win it again. He notes that no jockey has won the race three times and that this mark remains a target. Fox also intends to ride in the Topham Chase on Friday, partnering with Primos. Fox speaks to Record Sport in association with FreeBets.com, the home of Grand National Free Bets





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