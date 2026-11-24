Derek Hough discusses childhood terrorization and abuse in his new Hulu documentary. The film also highlights the recovery of his wife Hayley Erbert after a brain injury.

Derek Hough has publicly detailed harrowing childhood experiences in the new documentary The Symphony of Dance, which premiered on Monday across Hulu and Disney+. The Dancing with the Stars judge, aged 41, revealed that he was terrorized by neighbors in his former Utah hometown, including incidents where he was hogtied in a field and threatened with a gun. These disclosures offer a stark contrast to his current status as a celebrated professional dancer and television personality.

Documentary Focuses on Marriage and Medical Crisis

The primary narrative of the film centers on Hough's relationship with his wife, Hayley Erbert, who is 32 years old. The documentary explores the couple's resilience following a life-threatening brain injury Erbert suffered during their 2023 tour. Viewers witness the extraordinary recovery process as the duo worked tirelessly to return to the stage together, highlighting the strength of their partnership against medical odds.

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While the film tracks their professional and medical journey, it also serves as a vehicle for Hough to process past trauma. The narrative shifts from the present-day recovery efforts to flashbacks and interviews regarding Hough's early years in Utah. This structural choice allows the audience to understand the psychological foundation that shaped his career and personal life before the public fame associated with Dancing with the Stars.

Allegations of Neighbor Abuse and Physical Trauma

Hough described a chaotic environment in his youth where neighbors actively targeted him and his family. He stated that individuals in the community terrorized his family in various ways, including hanging him from a tree by his ankles. The physical abuse escalated to include having a gun placed against his head and being spat upon, creating a hostile living situation that lasted throughout his childhood.

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Furthermore, Hough alluded to sexual abuse committed by one specific neighbor. He described the individual as having been physically inappropriate with him but declined to share specific details regarding the nature of the assault. These revelations provide context for the emotional turmoil he experienced, which he has kept largely private until this documentary production.

Dance as a Safe Haven and Coping Mechanism

During these difficult years, Hough found solace in dance, describing it as his safe haven during a chaotic childhood. He often sneaked out late at night or sat on the roof of his home to stargaze, using these moments of solitude to escape the immediate threats around him. This deep connection to movement eventually became the foundation for his professional success.

Hough's father, Bruce Hough, recalled his only son as a bundle of energy even as a young boy. Family videos from that era show Derek constantly moving, yet Bruce noted that his son managed to put a positive face on things despite the traumatizing and difficult circumstances. This early display of resilience and energy hinted at the competitive drive that would later define his career.

Relocation to London Marked Career Turning Point

The trajectory of Hough's life changed significantly at age 12 when he requested to live in London for six months. He went to stay with his lifelong friend, Mark Ballas, and Ballas's parents, Corky and Shirley, who were also his dance coaches. The move was intended to help him hone his art away from the negative influences in Utah. His sister, Julianne Hough, who was 10 at the time, soon joined him in England after Christmas.

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Julianne Hough observed a dramatic shift in her brother after the relocation. She noted that he transformed from a confused kid in Utah into a focused and highly competitive performer. This period in London provided the stability and direction he lacked in Utah, where he had previously skipped school and dance classes while feeling emotionally adrift. The family eventually refused his father's request to return home, choosing to stay on the path toward professional success.