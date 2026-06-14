Derek McInnes to Take Charge of Rangers as Danny Röhl Heads to Salzburg

Rangers have reached a deal with Hearts manager Derek McInnes, securing him on a three‑year contract to replace Danny Röhl, who is set to join RB Salzburg. The appointment coincides with a summer squad rebuild that includes the signing of striker Lawrence Shankland from Hearts.

Derek McInnes is poised to take over as the head coach of Rangers , succeeding Danny Röhl who will depart for Red Bull Salzburg. The agreement between the two clubs is reportedly nearing completion, with the final terms being fine‑tuned during this week's negotiations.

McInnes, who is currently in charge of Heart of Midlothian, will leave Tynecastle after a season that saw his side finish second in the Scottish Premiership, narrowly missing out on the title to Celtic on the final day of the campaign. The former Rangers player, now 54, has signed a three‑year contract that will keep him at Ibrox until at least 2027, marking a return to the club he once represented as a midfielder and later as a captain.

McInnes previously turned down an approach from Rangers in 2017, but this time the opportunity appears to align with both his personal ambitions and the club's strategic plans. The transition comes as Rangers prepare to commence their pre‑season training programme next week. The club's hierarchy, led by chairman Andrew Cavenagh, has outlined an ambitious summer overhaul that will see a coordinated effort between the board, the technical department and the coaching staff.

Executive director Steven Gillespie, executive director Fraser Thornton, technical director Dan Purdy and football consultant Stig Inge Bjørnebye have already begun scouting and negotiating new signings to refresh the squad. The first confirmed acquisition under the new regime is Scotland international striker Lawrence Shankland, who will move from Hearts to Rangers on a two‑year deal with an optional extra twelve months. Shankland's contract includes a release clause that activates automatically, allowing the transfer to proceed at no cost to Rangers.

The forward enjoyed a prolific season at Tynecastle, netting 20 goals in all competitions and establishing himself as one of the Premiership's most lethal attackers. Röhl's departure to Salzburg is also being managed with careful contractual consideration. He still has two years remaining on his agreement with Rangers, having joined the club in October of the previous year after succeeding Russell Martin.

During his brief tenure, Röhl guided Rangers back into a title challenge, lifting the team from a mid‑table position to a sixth‑place finish and later into striking distance of the league crown before a late‑season dip saw the club fall short. While his exit will leave a vacancy, the club's leadership believes McInnes's deep understanding of Rangers' culture and his proven track record in Scottish football make him the ideal successor.

Both McInnes and Röhl were observed at a recent Scotland versus Haiti World Cup qualifying match in Boston, where Hearts chief executive Andrew McKinlay attended as a Scottish FA vice‑president and McInnes joined the delegation after a short holiday in the United States. These sight‑seeing trips underscore the intertwined nature of Scottish football's administrative and coaching circles as they navigate a period of change and renewal for some of the country's most storied clubs





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