Dermot Gallagher Debates Controversial VAR Decision in Newcastle vs. Wolves Match

Dermot Gallagher, Sky Sports' officiating expert, analyzes a contentious moment in the recent Newcastle United vs. Wolves Premier League encounter, where a potential red card for Wolves defender Yerson Mosquera was overlooked.

Dermot Gallagher analyzes controversial refereeing decisions in the English Premier League every week as part of Sky Sports ' coverage. In a recent match at St James' Park, Gallagher examines a contentious incident involving Wolves defender Yerson Mosquera and Newcastle United 's Harvey Barnes. Mosquera makes contact with Barnes near the edge of the Wolves penalty area.

This challenge could have resulted in a red card for the Wolves defender for denying a clear goalscoring opportunity and possibly a penalty. However, on-field referee Chris Kavanagh surprisingly did not even award a free kick. Timothy Wood, in his first Premier League VAR appearance, also failed to identify any wrongdoing after a brief review.Gallagher believes it was a foul deserving a yellow card, although not within the penalty area. Fans and pundits expressed their disbelief that Gallagher didn't consider it a red card, particularly given the obvious intent from Mosquera, who was the last defender, and Barnes' clear path towards goal. Many argued that it was a clear-cut case for a sending off, especially considering the replays clearly showed the strike from Mosquera's forearm onto Barnes' face.The controversy highlights the ongoing debate surrounding VAR in football. While some believe it improves the accuracy of calls, others argue that it can be inconsistent and over-complicates the game. This particular incident certainly generated significant discussion about the role of VAR and the interpretation of fouls in the Premier League





