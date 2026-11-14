Dermot McNamara Demanded Payment to Release David Walliams Allegations

Showbusiness agent Dermot McNamara sought to sell the story of David Walliams allegations for £10,000. He appeared on Newsnight without disclosing these financial demands.

A showbusiness agent, Dermot McNamara, attempted to monetize sensitive allegations concerning the behavior of comedian David Walliams by seeking payments from media outlets. The Mail on Sunday revealed that McNamara tried to negotiate a £10,000 fee for the information in 2022.

Negotiating Fees with Media Outlets

Dermot McNamara attempted to negotiate a financial agreement with The Mail on Sunday shortly after David Walliams was removed from his role as a judge on Britain's Got Talent. The agent explicitly stated that he would not permit the publication of the story regarding his female friend's allegations unless the agreed cash sum was transferred to him first.

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McNamara further attempted to create a competitive bidding environment by informing journalists at a rival newspaper that they were also offering money for information regarding the woman involved. He insisted that the story would remain private until his financial conditions were met by the publishing party.

Last December, Dermot McNamara repeated this demand for payment after David Walliams was dismissed by his publisher, HarperCollins. The dismissal occurred following serious allegations of inappropriate behavior and harassment involving junior female staff members. McNamara stated that a payment of at least £6,000 was required to make the woman's account public to the press.

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Undisclosed Financial Motives on Newsnight

Dermot McNamara described himself as a talent agent, publicist, and producer on his X biography. He failed to disclose his ongoing financial negotiations with The Mail on Sunday when he appeared as a guest on BBC Two's Newsnight program. The interview was conducted by host Victoria Derbyshire shortly after other media revelations emerged.

His television appearance occurred just hours after The Guardian and ITV News reported that David Walliams was the well-known individual who had attempted to obtain a legal injunction. This legal maneuver was intended to prevent the public reporting of serious allegations made against him by former associates and colleagues.

Allegations and Professional Consequences

Dermot McNamara claimed during the interview that he had reported the star's conduct to both authorities and various broadcasters. When questioned by Victoria Derbyshire regarding the outcomes of these reports, he stated he was unaware of any specific action taken. He noted that Walliams remained on television for many years following these initial reports.

McNamara asserted that Walliams was allowed to remain involved with other young women in professional settings. He described the impact on the woman's mental health as profound, making it a significant struggle for her to see him in the media. She observed him continuing to raise money for charity and entering classrooms with his books.

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Details of the Ongoing Investigation

The young woman involved is understood to be one of those whose story features in The Guardian and ITV News investigation titled David Walliams: Power and Silence. This investigative report alleged that the Little Britain star targeted girls as young as 15 for sexual encounters.

The timeline of events indicates that McNamara's attempts to sell the story began in 2022, shortly after Walliams lost his prominent television role. Despite the subsequent dismissal by HarperCollins, the agent maintained his stance on financial compensation for the information.

When approached for comment regarding these revelations and his previous statements on national television, Dermot McNamara declined to provide any further response. The situation highlights the complex intersection of media ethics, financial negotiations, and the handling of sensitive allegations in the entertainment industry.