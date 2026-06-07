Dermot O'Leary's Top Irish Eateries: From The Waterman in Belfast to Lir in Coleraine

Dermot O'Leary shares his favorite Irish restaurants, praising The Waterman in Belfast for its unfussy European cuisine and Lir in Coleraine for its nose-to-tail seafood philosophy.

Dermot O'Leary has long been a passionate advocate for Irish cuisine, and his television series Dermot's Taste of Ireland has given him the perfect platform to showcase the island's culinary gems.

Among his personal favourites is a small, unpretentious restaurant in Belfast called The Waterman, which has earned glowing praise from the Michelin Guide for its unfussy and good value approach. The Waterman, located on Hill Street in the city centre, is a 50-seater bistro that draws inspiration from across Europe, with a particular emphasis on Italian cuisine. Dishes range from arancini to gnocchi to burrata, all crafted with fresh, high-quality ingredients that make you want to eat them every day.

The restaurant's period building also houses a cookery school and event space, adding to its charm. On Tripadvisor, it holds a 3.9 rating from 110 reviews, with customers raving about the food and service. One recent diner described a birthday party in a private room, praising the beef sharing feast as first-class and reasonably priced.

Another reviewer noted that the service was basically perfect and that the food exceeded expectations, with only a minor quibble about a custard that had a slightly too-firm gelatin. Despite that small detail, they highly recommend the restaurant.

In addition to The Waterman, O'Leary has a deep appreciation for Lir, a seafood restaurant in Coleraine, County Derry. Speaking on Holly Rubenstein's Travel Diaries podcast, he described Lir as a nose-to-tail seafood establishment that represents his idea of heaven. The restaurant, run by owners Stevie and Rebekah McCarry, focuses on using every part of the fish, from pollock skins to cod skins, which are deep-fried to a crispy, salty perfection and served with dips like mayo and aioli.

O'Leary filmed an episode of his show there and called it probably the best meal they had during the series, highlighting the delicious top-to-tail fish dishes. This commitment to sustainability and maximising flavour aligns perfectly with O'Leary's culinary philosophy. O'Leary's exploration of Irish food extends beyond these two establishments. He also mentioned Mary Barry's in Wexford and Matt the Thresher in Dublin as other favourites.

Mary Barry's is a beloved spot known for its traditional Irish fare, while Matt the Thresher is a pub-restaurant that O'Leary makes a beeline for whenever he's in Dublin. His show, Dermot's Taste of Ireland, has allowed him to reconnect with his roots and share the richness of Irish food culture with a wider audience.

The series takes viewers on a journey through the island's diverse culinary landscape, from coastal seafood shacks to bustling city bistros, highlighting the quality and passion of Irish producers and chefs. O'Leary's genuine enthusiasm and personal connections to the places he visits make the show a heartfelt tribute to the nation's food scene. Whether it's the rustic charm of The Waterman or the innovative spirit of Lir, O'Leary's picks offer a taste of the best that Ireland has to offer.

Irish cuisine has undergone a remarkable transformation in recent years, with a focus on local, seasonal ingredients and traditional techniques reinterpreted in modern ways. The success of restaurants like The Waterman and Lir reflects this broader trend, as chefs embrace the island's natural bounty and create dishes that are both comforting and exciting. For visitors to Ireland, exploring these eateries is a wonderful way to experience the culture and hospitality of the country.

Dermot O'Leary's recommendations provide a reliable guide for anyone looking to eat well, whether they're seeking a casual bistro meal or a seafood feast. Ultimately, his love for Irish food is infectious, and through his show and his words, he encourages others to discover the culinary treasures of his homeland





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