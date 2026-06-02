Dermot O'Leary Shows Sultry New Side in Magazine Shoot

Dermot O'Leary, the presenter of The X Factor, has shown a new side in a sultry magazine shoot for Sir! magazine. He posed in an unbuttoned shirt, showcasing his toned physique, and also wore an Arsenal shirt to show his support for his favourite football team. In an interview with Boyd Hilton, Dermot discussed his journey from a sports-loving Essex teenager to one of Britain's most recognisable broadcasters.

Dermot O'Leary, the 53-year-old presenter, has shown a new side in a sultry magazine shoot for Sir! magazine. He posed in an unbuttoned shirt, showcasing his toned physique, and also wore an Arsenal shirt to show his support for his favourite football team.

In an interview with Boyd Hilton, Dermot discussed his journey from a sports-loving Essex teenager to one of Britain's most recognisable broadcasters. He recalled the unlikely moment he crossed paths with actor George Clooney, who was 'so disarming and charming'. Dermot also offered advice to those keen to break into the industry, stating that 'the two things you need in your job as a broadcaster are curiosity and empathy'.

Dermot recently reflected on landing the coveted X Factor gig in 2008, having started his TV career on Big Brother's Little Brother. He also spoke about his time on BBC Radio 2, where he has been a star since 2004, and shared insight into the moment he first learned of colleague Scott Mills' sacking. Scott, 53, was sacked in March after allegations of 'serious sexual offences' against a teenage boy under 16 surfaced.

Dermot has been with Radio 2 since 2004 and began presenting the Sunday morning breakfast show in 2017. Meanwhile, Mills was announced in 2024 to succeed Zoe Ball as host of Radio 2's weekday breakfast show, but was sacked six days after being taken off air following his final Radio 2 breakfast show last Tuesday





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Dermot O'leary The X Factor BBC Radio 2 Sir! Magazine George Clooney

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Taylor Frankie Paul's Domestic Violence Controversy Halts Reality TV Shows and Affects Custody BattleTaylor Frankie Paul's life has been upended by a domestic violence controversy that has led to the pausing of two reality TV shows and a custody battle for her child with ex-boyfriend Dakota Mortensen. Despite legal setbacks, Paul has been open about her struggles and scored a recent victory, while the future of her reality TV career remains uncertain.

Read more »

New Peptide Receptor Radionuclide Therapy Shows Promise in Metastatic Neuroendocrine Tumor PatientsA novel approach to peptide receptor radionuclide therapy appears to be safe and effective in patients with advanced neuroendocrine tumors who have exhausted conventional treatment options.

Read more »

New T-cell engager therapy shows effectiveness in advanced solid tumorsA team led by researchers from the National Center for Tumor Diseases (NCT/UCC) Dresden at the Carl Gustav Carus University Hospital (UKD) and the Carl Gustav Carus Faculty of Medicine at the TUD Dresden University of Technology will present clinical results for the first time on May 31, 2026, at this year’s annual meeting of the American Society...

Read more »

This father's unfair TV licence conviction shows how more could be prosecutedKwabena Bonsu was found guilty over what he claims was a misunderstanding, but potential changes to the BBC fee may result in more people being prosecuted like this

Read more »