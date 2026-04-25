Derry Man Runs Belfast Marathon to Honour Father and Support Men’s Mental Health

Michael Quinn is running the Belfast Marathon to raise funds for Men’s Action Network following the loss of his father, Seamus, highlighting the importance of men’s mental health support.

A young man from Derry is embarking on a deeply personal and challenging journey next week as he prepares to run the Belfast Marathon , all in the name of raising vital funds for Men’s Action Network, a charity dedicated to supporting men’s mental health .

Michael Quinn’s decision to tackle the 26.2-mile course is fueled by the profound grief he experienced following the sudden loss of his father, Seamus Quinn, just six months ago. Seamus, a beloved teacher at Loreto Secondary School in Letterkenny, left a significant void in the hearts of many across Derry and Donegal, and his passing was met with widespread sorrow.

Michael openly shared his experiences with Belfast Live, detailing the intense period of grief that consumed him in the months following his father’s death. He described feeling utterly lost and struggling with even the simplest tasks, such as leaving the house or finding the motivation to exercise. The gym, once a source of routine, became a place of overwhelming solitude and introspection.

Michael’s journey back towards finding some semblance of normalcy began with small steps – short runs with friends that gradually helped him reconnect with movement and a sense of purpose. He had previously attempted the Belfast Marathon in 2025, but unfortunately collapsed near the finish line, leaving him with a feeling of incompleteness. Encouraged by his friends, Luke and Euan, he decided to re-enter the race, this time committing to a more thorough preparation.

He is quick to emphasize that running is not a cure for grief, but rather a valuable outlet that provides a much-needed release during difficult times. His fundraising efforts are specifically directed towards Men’s Action Network (MAN), a local charity that played a significant role in his father’s life. Seamus had not only benefited from MAN’s services but also dedicated his time as a trained counsellor to support others within the community.

Michael highlights the crucial work MAN does in providing a range of services to men, battling constantly to secure funding to maintain their vital programs and counselling services, which are relied upon by many. The charity’s focus on mental health and suicide prevention resonates deeply with Michael, as he understands firsthand the devastating impact of loss and the importance of providing support to those in need.

The loss of his father has been a profoundly painful experience for Michael and his family, and the grief remains incredibly raw. He describes the unpredictable nature of grief, where moments of relative calm can be shattered by sudden waves of sorrow. He also speaks to the isolating feeling of being stuck while the world continues to move forward. Seamus’s unexpected death has underscored the importance of compassion, understanding, and readily available support systems.

Michael urges anyone facing similar challenges to lean on their support networks, prioritize open communication, and practice self-compassion. He acknowledges that the pain may never fully disappear, but it can become more manageable over time, and encourages individuals to find healthy outlets for their emotions, whether through physical activity, creative pursuits, or simply spending time in nature. This year’s marathon holds particular significance for Michael, as he will be running in memory of his father.

While his family was present to cheer him on during his previous attempt, this time his father will be absent, making the race both an emotional and physical challenge. Despite not being in peak physical condition, Michael’s primary goal is to complete the marathon, carrying his father’s memory with him every step of the way.

He remembers the worry on his family’s faces when he collapsed during the previous race and acknowledges the surreal feeling of navigating this event without his father’s presence





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Belfast Marathon Men’S Mental Health Charity Run Grief Men’S Action Network Seamus Quinn Michael Quinn Derry Donegal

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