Design-minded take on the world of style from Wallpaper* fashion features editor Jack Moss, new café in Vancouver's downtown, and more

Discover the latest design trends, inspiring interiors, and emerging trends from Wallpaper* fashion features editor Jack Moss. Also, learn about a new all-day café in Vancouver's downtown inspired by North American nostalgia and the design behind it. Plus, get a closer look at the people and places shaping design in an expert edit by Wallpaper* global design director Hugo Macdonald.

A design-minded take on the world of style from Wallpaper* fashion features editor Jack Moss, from global runway shows to insider news and emerging trends.

A closer look at the people and places shaping design, from inspiring interiors to exceptional products, in an expert edit by Wallpaper* global design director Hugo Macdonald. A new all-day café has sprung up in Vancouver’s downtown, with a space inspired by North American nostalgia. Behind the interiors is Vancouver-based, who took inspiration from the 1990s – baseball clubhouses, early record shops, and varsity iconography – for the 2,800 square-foot space.

McKinley Studios worked collaboratively on the interior design with owner Jess Reno, who previously founded the award-winning Nemesis Coffee (ranked the top coffee shop in Vancouver). A retro-futuristic metallic sofa and armchair are a compelling centrepiece, while a vibrant green communal banquette table is accented by an orb-like chandelier from Vancouver lighting studio A-N-D (the brand’s Pebble sconces also feature near the entrance).

A dedicated retail space with powder blue lacquer shelving displays the Bam Bam’s debut apparel collection, which draws inspiration from vintage varsity apparel and features their bulldog iconography. Throughout, paintings from Filipp Jenikae reference early hip hop artists and street photography. The menu at Bam Bam is playfully nostalgic. Classic coffees are served alongside speciality drinks like a cherry pie matcha, an apple pie latte, and diner-inspired cream sodas.

A rotating assortment of pastries is on offer, such as a strawberry shiso doughnut or a honey sea salt roll, alongside a menu that features crispy fried chicken sandwiches





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Wallpaper* Fashion Features Editor Jack Moss Design-Minded Take On The World Of Style New Café In Vancouver's Downtown Design Behind The Café People And Places Shaping Design Expert Edit By Wallpaper* Global Design Direct Inspiration From The 1990S Baseball Clubhouses Early Record Shops Varsity Iconography Retro-Futuristic Metallic Sofa And Armchair Vibrant Green Communal Banquette Table Dedicated Retail Space With Powder Blue Lacque Paintings From Filipp Jenikae Classic Coffees Speciality Drinks Pastries Crispy Fried Chicken Sandwiches Cherry Pie Matcha Apple Pie Latte Diner-Inspired Cream Sodas Strawberry Shiso Doughnut Honey Sea Salt Roll

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