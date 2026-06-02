Designer‑Inspired Shoes on Sale: HSN Offers Luxury Looks for Half Price

HSN teams with Daily Mail to present a curated lineup of Charles by Charles David shoes, delivering runway style at deep discounts. From rhinestone wedges to raffia slingbacks, every pair is priced under $40 with promo code WELCOME2026.

Daily Mail's style editors have teamed up with HSN to showcase a curated selection of designer‑inspired shoes that deliver runway looks without the runway price tag.

By tapping into the growing demand{---}for affordable luxury, the partnership highlights dozens of heels, wedges, mules and sandals that blend opulent materials such as satin, rhinestones and raffia with comfortable, low‑heel constructions. Shoppers can enjoy discounts of 50 percent or more when they enter the promotional code WELCOME2026 at checkout, turning a $70 pair into a $35 find and a $60 pair into a $25 steal.

The collection is anchored by the Charles by Charles David brand, which has built a reputation for translating high‑fashion silhouettes into wearable, budget‑friendly pieces. Each model is described with vivid, vacation‑ready language - from "glam vacation dinner energy" to "woven resort aesthetic" - to convey the feeling of stepping onto a sunny patio or a cocktail‑hour event without breaking the bank. Among the standout items is the Noolie Open‑Toe Rhinestone Wedge, priced at $35 after a 50 percent markdown.

The wedge's sparkling mesh finish mimics the sparkle of more expensive designer wedges while keeping the heel height modest enough for all‑day comfort. Equally popular is the Artiste Raffia Slingback Heel, also $38, which draws clear inspiration from the woven summer collections of luxury houses such as Chloé and Saint Laurent. Reviewers on HSN praise the heel for its sleek silhouette, breathable raffia texture and the way it adds a touch of resort‑chic to everyday outfits.

Another fan favourite is the Adelynn Pointed Slip‑On Mule Pump, now available for $25.46, a shoe that fashion editors often spot in Instagram flat‑lays because of its clean, pointed toe and subtle sparkle. The clear‑cut Alon Clear Cut‑Out Slingback Pump, at $35, offers a transparent twist on a classic pump, delivering the same polished aesthetic that runway models flaunt during fashion week. The promotion also includes more daring choices for shoppers who enjoy a little drama in their footwear.

The Carson Satin Pom Pom Sandal, reduced to $29.50, pairs a luxurious satin finish with oversized pom‑pom detailing, creating a playful yet sophisticated look suitable for evening events. For those who prefer a more understated elegance, the Anaz Strappy Slingback Dress Pump, at $35, provides a sleek pointed toe and delicate strap configuration that mimics the look of high‑end cocktail shoes.

Across the board, the collection underscores a broader trend in the fashion industry: the rise of kitten heels and low‑profile designs that prioritize comfort without sacrificing style. By leveraging HSN's platform and offering a generous discount code, Charles by Charles David makes it possible for everyday shoppers to indulge in designer‑level aesthetics while keeping their wallets happy





DailyMailCeleb / 🏆 1. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Designer Shoes Sale Affordable Luxury Footwear HSN Discount Charles By Charles David Kitten Heels Trend

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

The enduring magic of World Cup kits: A designer's perspectiveMatthew Wolff, designer of Nigeria's 2018 World Cup kit, reflects on what makes football jerseys iconic, from childhood memories to modern challenges of overconsumption.

Read more »

“Everything Screamed Designer”: Abbey Clancy Reflects On 20 Years Of WAG StyleTwo decades on from the 2006 World Cup, Abbey Clancy looks back at when the OG Wags – and their maximalist Y2K style – first captured the imagination of a nation.

Read more »

Why You Shouldn't Buy School Shoes in JulyBuying school shoes in July can be a costly mistake due to the rapid growth of children's feet during the summer holidays. Podiatrists advise that a good fit should be around 1 to 1.4cm of growing room, and recommend buying shoes two to four weeks before term starts, usually mid to late August.

Read more »

I found a versatile £36 linen summer dress to throw on with any pair of shoesIt can be thrown on with flip flops or trainers for a casual look, or paired with some pretty sandals and jewellery for an elegant evening outfit

Read more »