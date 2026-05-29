Designer Perfume Plunges to Half Price: Michael Kors Sexy Amber Eau de Parfum

Beauty enthusiasts are rushing to purchase a designer perfume after it plummeted to almost half price in a time-limited offer. The reduced Michael Kors Sexy Amber Eau de Parfum 100ml is now £39, down from £80, at Boots. It has received acclaim from customers seeking a lighter seasonal scent.

Beauty enthusiasts are hurrying to purchase a designer perfume after it plummeted to almost half price in a time-limited offer . The reduced Michael Kors Sexy Amber Eau de Parfum 100ml is now £39, down from £80, at Boots - and it has received acclaim from customers seeking a lighter seasonal scent .

The fragrance belongs to the floral family and blends notes of sandalwood, mandarin and white florals for an aroma that strikes a balance between freshness and warmer, gentler undertones. Merging citrus vibrancy with more traditional floral elements, the scent is designed to feel feminine and uplifting while remaining adaptable enough for daily use during milder weather. It arrives in a sophisticated bottle with gold detailing, displaying the recognisable Michael Kors branding.

Boots is currently providing a remarkable offer, as the identical perfume presently retails at £95 on the Michael Kors website. Should customers wish to browse alternatives, numerous other fragrances are available on the market. LookFantastic stocks the Yves Saint Laurent Libre Eau De Parfum 30ml for £60, reduced from £75. This is described as a 'sparkling signature scent that knows no bounds', fusing aromatic French lavender with top notes of tangerine and neroli.

Debenhams also offers the Versace Women Eau De Parfum 50ml for £25.45, marked down from £70. This particular fragrance features a 'seductive floral woody fragrance', and is reported to radiate contemporary feminine glamour





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Designer Perfume Michael Kors Sexy Amber Eau De Parfum Plunged To Half Price Time-Limited Offer £39 £80 Boots Lighter Seasonal Scent Fragrance Blends Notes Citrus Vibrancy Traditional Floral Elements Feminine And Uplifting Adaptable Enough For Daily Use Sophisticated Bottle Recognisable Michael Kors Branding £95 £60 £75 £70 £25.45 £70 £75 £60 £39 £80 Time-Limited Offer £95 £60 £75 £70 £25.45 £70 £75 £60 £39 £80 Boots Lighter Seasonal Scent Fragrance Blends Notes Citrus Vibrancy Traditional Floral Elements Feminine And Uplifting Adaptable Enough For Daily Use Sophisticated Bottle Recognisable Michael Kors Branding £95 £60 £75 £70 £25.45 £70 £75 £60 £39 £80

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