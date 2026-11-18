Desmond Carter faces trial for the rape and death of LSU cheerleader Madi Brooks. New court documents reveal text messages and conflicting accounts from co-defendants Kaivon Washington and Casen Carver.

Desmond Carter is scheduled to stand trial on December 7 for his alleged role in the death of LSU cheerleader Madi Brooks in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. The case stems from a tragic incident in January 2023, where Brooks was allegedly assaulted by Carter and two friends before being struck by a vehicle.

Court Documents Reveal Panic and Text Evidence

Court filings have exposed a series of text messages sent by Carter in January 2023 following the alleged gang-rape of Brooks. The messages, written in Times New Roman font within legal documents, display the clear anxiety of the then 17-year-old defendant. Carter texted a friend multiple times stating, 'My momma told me don't say nun.' He repeated instructions to avoid going to any police station and to remain silent until further notice. These communications highlight a desperate attempt to avoid legal repercussions while under the guidance of his mother.

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Carter has pleaded not guilty to first and third-degree rape charges. His legal team has filed a motion to exclude these text messages from evidence, arguing that their admission would violate his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination. Prosecutors have opposed this motion, and a judge has yet to issue a final ruling on the admissibility of the texts. The defense maintains that the sexual encounters between Carter and Brooks were entirely consensual.

Allegations Against Co-Defendants Carver and Washington

Alongside Desmond Carter, Casen Carver, now 22, and Kaivon Washington, now 21, face serious criminal charges related to the incident. Carver has pleaded not guilty as a principal to rape and video voyeurism. Prosecutors allege that Carver aided and abetted the attack by driving the vehicle and filming the incident. Washington has also pleaded not guilty to charges of rape and video voyeurism, though his trial date has not yet been scheduled.

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All three defendants deny the rape allegations. They assert that their interactions with Madi Brooks were consensual in nature. However, a coroner's report determined that Brooks suffered injuries consistent with rape, which led to the filing of criminal charges against the teenagers. The driver of the vehicle that ultimately struck Brooks has not been charged in connection with her death.

Timeline of Events and Injuries Sustained

The incident began when Brooks met Carter, Washington, and Carver at a bar in Tigerland, near Louisiana State University. The group left the bar together, with Carver driving them to a parking lot. According to police reports and the defendants' statements, Carter and Washington engaged in consensual sex with Brooks in the vehicle. Despite these claims, the coroner's findings contradicted the defense's narrative regarding consent.

Video footage from the night of the incident captures Brooks appearing distressed in the car. A 29-second clip shows her slurring her words and asking to 'get out' of the vehicle so she could 'Uber on her own.' At another moment, she told someone she was 'sorry that I offended you.' The group eventually dropped her by the side of the highway, where she was subsequently struck and killed by a passing Uber driver.

Legal Proceedings and Future Court Dates

The legal proceedings for Desmond Carter are set to commence in early December. Carter remains in custody or is awaiting trial as the court prepares to review the evidence. The defense's attempt to suppress the text messages containing references to his mother's advice remains a critical point of contention in the pre-trial motions.

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Madi Brooks' mother, Ashley Baustert, has publicly stated her obligation to attend each of the defendant's court hearings. Her presence underscores the emotional weight of the case for the victim's family. As the trial date approaches, the court will determine the credibility of the text messages and the testimonies of the three young men involved. The outcome will hinge on whether the jury accepts the defense's claim of consent or the prosecution's evidence of rape and assault.