Desperate Search Continues for Missing Non-Verbal Child as Police Fear Abduction by Convicted Criminal

Northern Territory police are intensifying their search for five-year-old Sharon Granites, who was allegedly abducted by convicted criminal Jefferson Lewis. With no sign of the child or her abductor, authorities fear she may have been handed to another group, while her non-verbal condition complicates rescue efforts.

Police in the Northern Territory are growing increasingly concerned that missing five-year-old Sharon Granites may have been handed over to another group of individuals by her alleged abductor, convicted criminal Jefferson Lewis.

The child, who is non-verbal and communicates primarily through hand gestures, was last seen being led away by Lewis on Anzac Day after her mother put her to bed at the Old Timers town camp south of Alice Springs. Lewis, who had been released from prison just six days prior, was captured on bodycam footage wearing a distinctive yellow shirt during an unrelated police call earlier that evening.

Detectives discovered child's underwear, a doona, and the yellow shirt at a nearby crime scene, with forensic tests pending to determine if the child had been sexually abused. Despite an extensive search involving over 100 volunteers, police dogs, drones, and Aboriginal trackers, no further traces of Sharon or Lewis have been found, raising fears that Lewis may have received assistance from the community and handed the child to others before fleeing.

Police Commissioner Martin Dole expressed grave concerns, stating that Sharon's inability to communicate verbally makes it difficult for her to call for help or alert search teams if she has escaped. Lewis, who has no access to a vehicle, phone, or bank card, is believed to still be within a 20km radius of the town camp, though retired detective Charlie Bezzina warned that the search may need to expand if no leads are found soon.

Bezzina emphasized the importance of traditional bush policing methods, including eyewitness accounts and tracking, as modern investigative techniques are ineffective due to Lewis's lack of technology. Police have appealed to the community for information, urging anyone with knowledge of Lewis's whereabouts to come forward.

Meanwhile, Sharon's grandmother, Karen White, has made a heartfelt plea for her granddaughter's safe return. The search, now in its fifth day, involves the Australian Defence Force, mounted police, and specialized search teams combing through challenging terrain, including soft sand and dense bushland.

Lewis, who was sentenced to 18 months in prison in October 2024 with a 12-month non-parole period, remains at large, and the investigation continues with a sense of urgency as hopes for Sharon's survival diminish with each passing day





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Missing Child Abduction Police Search Non-Verbal Child Convicted Criminal

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