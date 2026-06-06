Details Emerge About Hulk Hogan's Final Moments and Health Struggles From Police Report

Newly released police documents from the Clearwater Police Department reveal the final moments of WWE icon Hulk Hogan. The 72-page report details the timeline leading to his death last July, confirming he was privately battling chronic lymphocytic leukemia and atrial fibrillation. Caregivers described him as 'a little mumbly' on the morning of his passing before his occupational therapist found him unresponsive. First responders attempted lifesaving measures, but he was pronounced dead at a hospital. The death was ruled an attended natural death due to a heart attack with no foul play. The report also sheds light on Hogan's long-term health issues from a career in wrestling, including numerous surgeries, and touches on family dynamics, including his estrangement from his daughter Brooke at the time of his death.

The release of a comprehensive police report has provided a detailed and somber account of the final hours of WWE legend Hulk Hogan , whose real name was Terry Gene Bollea .

The 71-year-old icon passed away suddenly at his home in Clearwater, Florida, last July. The Clearwater Police Department concluded its investigation this week, making public a 72-page file that reconstructs the sequence of events from the morning of his death and confirms the presence of serious, previously undisclosed medical conditions. According to the documents, Hogan had been privately managing chronic lymphocytic leukemia, a type of blood cancer, and atrial fibrillation, a serious irregular heart rhythm condition.

Neither of these afflictions had been publicly acknowledged by the wrestling superstar. On the morning of July 24, 2023, home health care workers noted that Hogan was 'a little mumbly.

' Despite this, he was able to get out of bed, converse with staff, and eat a breakfast consisting of yogurt and fresh berries. The situation took a critical turn shortly after his meal when his occupational therapist, Justin McCamey, entered the room to check his vital signs and discovered that Hogan had ceased breathing. A frantic cardiac arrest call was dispatched.

Emergency medical services rushed to the Clearwater estate and initiated standard resuscitation protocols, but these efforts were ultimately unsuccessful. Hogan was transported to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead. McCamey's immediate reaction to a responding officer captured the tragic inevitability felt by his care team: 'He is in rough shape... We knew this was gonna be happening.

' Following an extensive investigation that involved reviewing internal home surveillance footage, examining his detailed medical histories, and conducting thorough interviews with his full-time care staff, detectives officially ruled the death as 'attended natural' and caused by a heart attack. No suspicious circumstances or foul play were identified.

This formal conclusion provides a measure of closure for legions of fans worldwide who were part of the 'Hulkamania' phenomenon that Hogan helped create, which catapulted professional wrestling into a global mainstream entertainment force. The report and subsequent reporting also highlight the cumulative physical toll exacted by Hogan's long career in the squared circle.

A source had previously revealed to The Daily Mail that just a month before his death, Hogan was striving to recover from recent neck and back surgeries. The source emphasized the severe state of his body, stating, 'Hulk has a body ravaged by wrestling, his body is the body of a 140-year-old man with all the bumps and bruises through the years, and his recent neck and back surgeries have been harder to come back from.

' Hogan himself had been open about the sheer volume of surgical procedures he underwent, previously disclosing that he had endured approximately 25 surgeries in the preceding decade. His wife, Sky, had publicly denied rumors that he was in a coma or on his deathbed, asserting that his heart was 'strong' following a routine neck procedure. The police narrative also touches upon the complex personal landscape surrounding Hogan in his final year.

He was reportedly embroiled in a family feud with his ex-wife, Linda, and his daughter, Brooke. This estrangement was starkly illustrated following his death. Recently, at the end of May, Brooke Hogan, 38, posted a tribute to her father on Instagram. The post, which began with a photo of herself in a bikini on the beach, drew criticism from online 'trolls.

' Brooke responded angrily, defending her choice and explaining her intention was to reference the ocean, a place where she and her father shared many memories growing up on Florida's Gulf Coast. Significantly, Brooke and her father were not reconciled at the time of his passing; reports confirm she voluntarily requested to be removed from his will in 2023, underscoring the depth of their separation before his tragic and health-ravaged final chapter came to a close





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Hulk Hogan Terry Gene Bollea WWE Death Report Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Atrial Fibrillation Natural Causes Heart Attack Clearwater Police Home Health Care Final Moments Body Ravaged By Wrestling Family Feud Brooke Hogan Estrangement

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