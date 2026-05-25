Detectives investigating Prince Andrew search files for Met Police related to Virginia Giuffre's allegations

Detectives investigating Prince Andrew search files from Met Police relating to Virginia Giuffre's allegations of sexual misconduct. Thames Valley Police is understood to have made contact with the Met to review its records and speak to Andrew's former protection officers. Prince Andrew was arrested in February on suspicion of misconduct in public office, though a charge is yet to be brought. The probe into Andrew's conduct has widened to include allegations of sexual misconduct and corruption, Giuffre died by suicide in April last year and was paid 12million by Andrew in 2022 after claiming she was sexually assaulted by him. An investigation was never launched because the Met said there was no allegation of criminal conduct against UK-based nationals. The force has reviewed the case on a number of occasions, but its position remains unchanged. Officers at Thames Valley reportedly now want to review the files themselves.

Detectives investigating Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor are reportedly seeking files from the Met Police relating to the former prince's accuser Virginia Giuffre . Thames Valley Police is understood to have made contact with the Met to review its records - and is also keen to speak to the 66-year-old's former protection officers.

Andrew was arrested in February at the Sandringham Estate on suspicion of misconduct in public office, though a charge is yet to be brought. In a bombshell development, the force announced on Friday that its probe is considering a wide range of offences, including sexual misconduct and corruption. Giuffre, who died by suicide in April 2025, was paid 12million by Andrew in 2022 after claiming she was sexually assaulted by him three times when she was 17.

Andrew has always denied wrongdoing, but there are allegations that he paid one of his protection officers to dig up dirt on Giuffre after she publicised her allegations in 2011. The Met, however, denies that the then-prince's alleged request was carried out. Giuffre was interviewed by officers from the force in 2015, after she complained that she was sex trafficked by Epstein and his partner Ghislaine Maxwell.

Detectives investigating Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor are reportedly seeking files from the Met Police relating to the former prince's accuser Virginia Giuffre Andrew, Giuffre and Ghislaine Maxwell are pictured together in a photo thought to have been taken in early 2001 But an investigation was never launched because, the Met said, there was no allegation of criminal conduct against any UK-based nationals. It added that any investigation into human trafficking would be focused on activities outside Britain.

The force has reviewed the case on a number of occasions, including after Giuffre's death, but its position remains unchanged. Officers at Thames Valley reportedly now want to review the files themselves, and are also keen to speak to the Met protection officers who stayed with Andrew at properties owned by Jeffrey Epstein. Officers are even understood to have been instructed to provide security at the paedophile financier's New York home, according to the US Department of Justice.

The Met insists it never uncovered any evidence of wrongdoing, but detectives want to be confident there are no outstanding inquiries. Andrew's sensational arrest came more than three months ago, but it's thought detectives are struggling to build a compelling enough case to bring charges. Thames Valley Police allege that Andrew leaked secrets to Epstein during his decade as the UK's trade envoy, and announced on Friday its probe has broadened.

The force made an appeal to victim survivors to come forward after identifying multiple lines of inquiry in what is being described as a significant investigation. Police have seized evidence in a raid of Andrew's former home at Royal Lodge, Windsor, and his new property in Norfolk. Senior officers have spoken to the Crown Prosecution Service for early investigative advice ahead of a potential prosecution, it was reported on Friday.

They are also liaising with the American DoJ to formally request evidence contained in the millions of documents from the Epstein files. Alongside the allegations from the files, they are assessing separate claims that Epstein sent a woman to the UK for sex with Andrew in 2010, mirroring accusations made by the late Giuffre.

Detectives have spoken to a lawyer for the alleged second victim, who has not been identified, but officers are yet to carry out interviews because she has not made a formal complaint to police. Assistant Chief Constable Oliver Wright said the force had assembled a dedicated team of its most experienced specialist investigators, which include detectives experienced in investigating serious sexual attacks and financial experts.

He confirmed they had spoken to a number of witnesses, but said he hopes others will come forward to shed light on Andrew's relationship with the paedophile.

Thames Valley Police announced last week that its probe is considering a wide range of offences, including sexual misconduct and corruption I really want to stress that our door is open, Whenever a victim survivor is ready to engage with us, we're ready for you at whatever point that may be, In terms of Epstein victims and survivors, we hope that anyone with relevant information will come forward, Describing progress in the investigation, he said, We have been working really closely with the Department of Justice Office in the US seeking further information that may be related to this investigation, We have also been working really closely with the CPS, According to the officer, the investigation is currently looking into multiple allegations, We have identified multiple lines of inquiry that could potentially lead to a prosecution, We have spoken to a number of witnesses, but we still need help from other victims who may have evidence that could aid the investigation, The police are seeking to speak to people who may have been affected by Andrew's behaviour, but have not yet come forward, The police are working closely with the CPS to ensure that justice is served, We are committed to investigating all allegations made against Andrew, and we want to make sure that everyone who has been affected by his behaviour is able to come forward, Of the progress made so far in the investigation, Assistant Chief Constable Wright said, We have made significant progress in terms of identifying the multiple lines of inquiry, We have spoken to a number of witnesses, and we have identified a number of people who may have evidence that could aid the investigation, We are currently in the process of gathering all relevant evidence, and we are working closely with the US authorities to see if they have any evidence that may be relevant to the investigation, The investigation is ongoing, and we will continue to do everything we can to ensure that justice is served, According to Wright, the police are still in the early stages of the investigation, and it will be some time before it is complete, But he said, We are making good progress, and we are confident that we will be able to uncover the truth, We are committed to being transparent throughout the investigation, and we will keep the public informed of any developments, We are also committed to protecting the privacy of all individuals involved in the investigation, We understand that this investigation may have a significant impact on the individuals involved, and we will do everything we can to make sure that it is carried out in a way that is fair and respectful of everyone's rights, The police are working closely with the CPS to ensure that the investigation is carried out in a way that is fair and just, and we are committed to making sure that everyone who has been affected by Andrew's behaviour is able to come forward and have their say, We will continue to update the public on any developments in the investigation, and we will do everything we can to ensure that justice is served, Thames Valley Police, describing progress in the investigation, say that they have identified multiple lines of inquiry that could potentially lead to a prosecution, They have spoken to a number of witnesses, but still need help from other victims who may have evidence that could aid the investigation, The forces are working closely with the CPS to ensure that justice is served, And are committed to investigating all allegations made against Andrew, While the investigation is ongoing, Assistant Chief Constable Wright said that the police are still in the early stages, but they are making good progress, They are committed to being transparent throughout the investigation, and will keep the public informed of any developments, While the investigation is focused on Andrew, it also looks into the wider issue of Epstein's operations, and its impact on other victims, The police are working closely with the US authorities to see if they have any evidence that may be relevant to the investigation, They are also working closely with other forces to ensure that any potential witnesses are brought forward, The investigation is ongoing, and the police are committed to doing everything they can to ensure that justice is serve





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Prince Andrew Virginia Giuffre Met Police Thames Valley Police Sexual Misconduct Corruption Epstein Jeffrey Epstein Ghislaine Maxwell Human Trafficking Police Investigation Royal Family Misconduct In Public Office

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