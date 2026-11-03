Detroit Jewish Voters Shift Support to Republican Mike Rogers Amid Antisemitism Concerns

Jewish voters in Detroit are crossing party lines to support Mike Rogers over Democrat Abdul El-Sayed due to antisemitism concerns, despite El-Sayed's strong polling lead and appeal to younger demographics.

Traditional Democratic Jewish voters in Detroit are formally announcing their decision to switch their support to Republican Mike Rogers during this year's midterm elections. This shift signals a notable fracture within the party's base, driven primarily by concerns over how Democratic candidate Abdul El-Sayed is handling issues related to antisemitism. The change in allegiance highlights a deepening ideological divide in Michigan politics.

Core Details on Voter Switch and Polling Data

Voter Shlomi Bennett confirmed on Tuesday morning that he is casting his ballot for Mike Rogers due to serious concerns regarding Abdul El-Sayed's response to antisemitism. Bennett expressed particular trouble with what he perceives as a failure to clearly condemn advertisements that many Jewish voters have labeled as antisemitic. He also cited discomfort with El-Sayed's associations with controversial figures such as Hasan Piker and Tucker Carlson. This personal shift reflects a broader trend of dissatisfaction among some religious voters who feel their community's safety concerns are being minimized.

Also read Haley Stevens Endorses Mike Rogers in Michigan Senate Race

Despite these individual defections, the wider electoral landscape remains competitive. The latest New York Times/Siena University poll indicates that Abdul El-Sayed is leading Mike Rogers by an eleven-point margin. According to this data, El-Sayed holds fifty-three percent support compared to Rogers' forty-two percent. This numerical advantage suggests that while the Jewish vote is splintering, the overall electorate still favors the Democratic candidate. However, the intensity of the opposition among key demographic groups could prove decisive in the final tally.

Stakeholder Positions and Political Backlash

Michigan Democratic Senate candidate Haley Stevens has been a vocal critic of Abdul El-Sayed, repeatedly calling him out for his comments about Israel and his association with controversial streamer Hasan Piker. Stevens demanded that El-Sayed apologize for remarks she argued unfairly blamed Jewish Americans for various national problems. She also urged him to clearly reject the rhetoric of Piker, describing it as deeply disturbing and incompatible with democratic values. Her criticism has intensified the pressure on El-Sayed to address these controversies directly.

Advertisement

Following the sustained backlash from party members and community leaders, Abdul El-Sayed issued a public statement insisting on his commitment to protecting Jewish Americans. He declared that his dedication to their safety was equal to that of his own daughters. El-Sayed described antisemitism as a scourge and stated his opposition to any rhetoric that puts the Jewish community at risk. However, he stopped short of naming Hasan Piker or directly condemning his specific remarks. Instead, he insisted that no one spoke for his campaign other than himself and his official spokespeople.

Stakeholder Reactions and Religious Endorsements

Shlomi Bennett noted that his previous support for Haley Stevens in the Democratic primary has now evolved. He stated that Stevens' surprise endorsement of Mike Rogers on Sunday was indicative of a serious divide in American politics. This endorsement marks a significant breach of party loyalty, as Stevens chose to support a Republican candidate over her own party's nominee. The move underscores the depth of frustration some Democrats feel regarding El-Sayed's campaign messaging and alliances.

Rabbi Asher Lopatin publicly acknowledged the political risk taken by Haley Stevens. He described her decision to cross party lines as courageous and respected her for taking a principled stand despite the potential cost to her political career. Lopatin emphasized that such courage is rare in the current political world. He urged the public to respect these difficult decisions without demonizing those who hold opposing positions. His statement attempts to frame the defection as a matter of moral integrity rather than mere partisan switching.

Real-World Impact and Generational Voting Trends

Not all voters are allowing religious or ethical concerns to dictate their choices. Some citizens are influenced by different factors, including personal appeal and generational trends. Voter Tracy Grasy, who is sixty years old, told the Daily Mail that she previously voted for Mike Rogers but finds Abdul El-Sayed appealing. She noted that he is not a bad-looking man and is easy on the eyes. Grasy added that he is educated, which she views as an additional positive trait. This sentiment highlights how personal charisma can sometimes outweigh ideological alignment.

Advertisement

First-time voter Meilyn Rodriguez, who is eighteen years old, also stated she was voting for Abdul El-Sayed. She explained that he simply seems right for the people. Rodriguez mentioned that she and her friends had seen TikTok videos about El-Sayed's appearance. She referenced online comments suggesting people were voting for him because he is hot. While she claimed personal preference, she acknowledged that looks play a role in his popularity. El-Sayed has actively used TikTok to his advantage with clever skits and trending sounds.

This digital strategy has made Abdul El-Sayed popular on a national level, particularly among younger demographics. Polling data confirms that his support skews significantly younger than that of his opponent. An August EPIC-MRA survey found that he commanded sixty-two percent support among voters aged eighteen to thirty-four. In contrast, Mike Rogers held only thirty-six percent support in that same age group. Among voters over sixty-five, Rogers held a narrow lead, illustrating a stark generational divide in voter preferences.