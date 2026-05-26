Devastated family claims police refusal may have saved Indian woman from murder

A police misconduct probe has found four officers could face disciplinary action over their handling of domestic abuse allegations by 24-year-old Harshita Brella sshe contacted Northamptonshire Police in August 2024 after being allegedly attacked by Pankaj Lamba, then believed to still be alive. Northamptonshire Police referred itself to the Independent Office for Police Conduct IOPC over the handling of her case. The IOPC has found four officers could face disciplinary action over their handling of Harshita Brella s case. ,

A newlywed Indian woman who was murdered could still be alive now had police not advised her against leaving the UK, her devastated family has claimed.

Four police officers are facing misconduct proceedings over their handling of domestic abuse allegations made by 24-year-old Harshita Brella she had contacted Northamptonshire Police in August 2024 after she was allegedly attacked by her husband Pankaj Lamba, 23, at their home in Corby. Within weeks, Ms Brella would be dead believed to have been strangled in Corby on November 10 that year her body was found in the boot of a car in Ilford east London four days later and a manhunt remains under way for part-time security guard Lamba who has been charged with her murder and is believed to be on the run in India.

She was terrified at that time and we wanted her to come back home to India where she would be safe but she told me the police officer said that neither she nor Pankaj could leave the country because her case was active. This is one of the worst things for us had she come back at that time as we all wanted she would still be alive today.





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