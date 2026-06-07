Devastating Fire Destroys Nottingham Corner Shop and Adjacent Homes, Displacing Families

A massive blaze on Wells Road, St Ann's, razed a beloved grocery store, a residential flat, and a neighboring property, causing over £500,000 in damage. Shop owner Abdul Assad recounts the terrifying scene, while displaced residents and community members mourn the loss of a vital local hub. Fire investigators are examining the cause, with attention on a prior minor bin fire at the site.

A devastating fire destroyed a popular corner shop and adjacent properties in Nottingham's St Ann's area early on Saturday morning. Emergency services responded to reports of a blaze on Wells Road at 3.41am on June 6, arriving to find the Ranya Grocery shop, the flat above it, and a neighboring property completely engulfed in flames.

The owner, Abdul Assad, who has operated the shop for four years, described the terrifying scene upon his arrival, noting loud bangs from exploding refrigerators and the complete destruction of his business. He estimated total damages exceed £500,000, with his shop alone representing a £200,000 investment. The family residing in the flat above, including a one-and-a-half-year-old child, were displaced and are now staying in a hotel.

Additionally, a neighbor had to be rescued from his home through a window. A Mini Cooper parked outside suffered significant damage, with a smashed window and melted components. A nearby landlord, alerted by a tenant, observed approximately ten fire engines at the scene. Local residents expressed sadness over the loss of the independent shop, which served as a vital community hub, and relief that everyone escaped safely.

Firefighters remained on-site throughout the day to monitor for hot spots, and an investigation is underway to determine the cause. Notably, a smaller bin fire had occurred at the side of the shop on Richmond Avenue about six weeks prior, leaving a mark on the wall, though authorities have not yet confirmed any connection to the larger inferno





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Nottingham Fire Ranya Grocery Wells Road St Ann's Shop Destroyed Displaced Families Fire Investigation Community Hub UK Blaze

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