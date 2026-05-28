Developer Sparks Outrage by Seeking to Build on Last Green Space After Blocking Sea Views

Residents in Bournemouth's Southbourne area are furious after developer Vivir Estates, responsible for blocking sea views with luxury flats, now plans to build a house on the only remaining green space promised to be preserved.

A 'greedy' developer has sparked renewed outrage in the Southbourne area of Bournemouth , Dorset, by seeking to build on the last remaining green space adjacent to a controversial luxury flat development.

The construction of 27 flats across four blocks has already destroyed the sea views of dozens of homeowners, leading to accusations of broken promises and 'bitter hatred' toward developer Vivir Estates and its director, Eddie Fitzsimmons. Residents now face the prospect of a further two-storey detached house being built on a small footpath green area, which they claim was previously promised to be preserved.

The new application, described by objectors as 'adding insult to injury', proposes a property with its own roof terrace offering uninterrupted coastal views-luxuries that were taken from existing residents when the apartment blocks went up. Liz Bates, a mother of two, is among those who have lost their panoramic vistas. She accuses the developer of disregarding every word and promise made to the community, stating that Fitzsimmons is 'greedy' for pursuing the green space.

Bates notes the application map shows the proposed house would sit 'on the footpath right outside house', effectively eliminating any remaining open area. She expresses the collective sentiment of around 100 affected residents as 'bitter hatred and anger', claiming the developer has 'ruined lives' without care. The new build would further restrict views and privacy, with some residents citing grounds for compensation.

Fellow resident Ian Smith points out the green space was 'categorically stated in the original application' and sees the squeeze for another property as purely profit-driven. Kathryn Samson questions the local authority's stance, asking whether the council has considered the community at all, especially given the development's 'questionable circumstances' from the start. The 180 Degrees South development, comprising two and four-storey blocks, sits on a former council car park at Southbourne Crossroads, directly in front of 24 existing properties.

Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole Council (BCP) sold the car park in 2017 but later denied two planning applications for the site. Vivir Estates appealed, and in 2023 a planning inspector overruled the council despite 1,500 local objections, including those from Bates.

For the new house, a design and access statement from Pure Town Planning, on behalf of Vivir Estates, claims it would 'enhance the character and appearance of the area' and that there would be no negative impact on neighbours, while also helping ease the housing shortage. Estate agents previously estimated the main development could reduce nearby house prices by up to £50,000, with some homes potentially becoming unsellable due to value loss.

Bates initially retained some sea view after the blocks were built but lost it entirely after a 20ft by 8ft concrete privacy wall was erected to extend a roof terrace between her home and the coast. She alleges the wall was built without proper planning permission and represents 'pure arrogance' from the developers, who she believes are trying to get it approved retroactively





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Vivir Estates Eddie Fitzsimmons Southbourne Bournemouth Sea View Planning Green Space Luxury Flats 180 Degrees South BCP Council Liz Bates Compensation Privacy Wall

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Love Island 2022 Cast: Islanders Reveal Their Types, icks, and Drama-Seeking TendenciesThe 2022 Love Island cast has revealed their types, icks, and drama-seeking tendencies. From a detective who loves a 'queen' to a primary school teacher who's 'not here for the drama,' the Islanders have their own unique love stories to tell.

Read more »

'Risk of fatalities' posed by Shurdington firework companyFireworks were kept in rusty containers, posing a risk of sparks and explosions, a council says.

Read more »

Joy Behar Sparks Outrage Over Jaxson Dart CommentsJoy Behar's comments on Jaxson Dart have sparked outrage, with many calling her out for demonizing people for their beliefs. The View's co-host accused the New York Giants quarterback of being 'stupid' and 'racist' for endorsing President Trump.

Read more »

81-year-old developer makes sequel to ZX Spectrum classic after 40 year waitA classic UK video game from the 80s is about to become the most belated sequel ever, thanks to one of the original programmers.

Read more »