Devesh Kapur on Indian State Failures and Urban Decay

Professor Devesh Kapur analyzes the structural incompetence of the Indian state, citing road fatalities and education failures as evidence of systemic governance collapse in urban centers.

Devesh Kapur, the Starr Foundation Professor of South Asian Studies at John Hopkins University, argues that India's developmental challenges stem from a fundamentally incompetent state apparatus. He co-authored the book A Sixth Of Humanity: Independent India's Development Odyssey, which critiques how sheer scale exacerbates urbanization and pollution issues.

Scale Exacerbates Governance Crises

As the world's most populous country, India faces daunting challenges in addressing urbanization and pollution simultaneously. Devesh Kapur notes that these converging problems will become more acute in the next two decades unless the Indian state improves its competence. The governing Bharatiya Janata Party, communists, and other political factions share a statist ideology that emphasizes state control over development.

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Urban Infrastructure and Safety Failures

Roughly one-third of the more than one million people killed in road accidents over the past decade were pedestrians. Indian cities fail to construct and maintain basic sidewalks, leading to high fatality rates compared to global averages. This urban decay exemplifies the extreme weakness of local governance and state governments' determination to retain control over lucrative land.

Legal System and Contract Enforcement

While the private sector drives economic development, it relies on state-supplied foundations such as law and order. India struggles to establish the rule of law, with overwhelmed courts turning legal processes into principal punishments. Businesses cannot uphold contracts, and citizens face insecurity, leaving the foundations of development dangerously fragile despite India's large population.

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Educational System and Bureaucratic Pathologies

Children do not vote, and teachers do, making hiring a source of political patronage. The middle class rarely uses public schools, depriving the system of reform advocates. Higher education often prioritizes ideological control over job preparation, leaving millions with useless degrees. Public employment is concentrated in states rather than local bodies, creating a rigid hierarchy that hinders efficiency.

Political Centralization and Future Outlook

India's politics has grown more autocratic, increasing centralization within the federal government and its relations with states. Official reports have documented these failings for six decades, yet state governments continue to lord over local governments. Unlike China and the United States, India lacks adequate federal and local public employees, concentrating administrative control in the hands of state authorities.