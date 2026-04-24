Devil Wears Prada 2 Appears to Mock Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez Ahead of Met Gala

The upcoming 'Devil Wears Prada' sequel is sparking controversy with alleged parallels to Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez, just as the couple prepares to co-chair the Met Gala. The film's portrayal of a tech mogul and social-climbing assistant has fueled speculation and drawn criticism, coinciding with protests against Bezos's business practices.

The fashion world is buzzing with speculation that the upcoming sequel to 'The Devil Wears Prada' contains thinly veiled references to billionaire couple Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez .

This comes as Bezos and Sanchez are set to co-chair the Met Gala, having provided significant financial sponsorship for the event. Early viewers of the film have noted striking similarities between Emily Blunt's character, a social-climbing assistant, and Lauren Sanchez. The character is depicted dating a pompous tech mogul, played by Justin Theroux, who is reportedly a composite of Bezos and Elon Musk.

The film's portrayal includes flashbacks of the mogul before and after acquiring wealth, mirroring aspects of Bezos's personal journey. Further fueling the speculation, a subplot in the film involves the potential purchase of 'Runway' magazine, echoing rumors of Bezos and Sanchez's interest in acquiring Condé Nast, the publisher of 'Vogue'.

Sanchez herself has publicly expressed a desire to own a stake in Condé Nast, and Anna Wintour's decision to feature Sanchez on a digital cover in her wedding gown raised eyebrows. The screenwriter reportedly conducted interviews with current and former Condé Nast employees during the scriptwriting process. While representatives for Blunt and Disney have denied the character is based on Sanchez, the timing and details have sparked considerable discussion.

The potential for an awkward encounter at the Met Gala is now a prominent topic within the industry. The controversy extends beyond the film itself, with protests erupting near the Metropolitan Museum of Art. Posters have been displayed accusing Bezos of worker exploitation, tax avoidance, and supporting policies deemed harmful. These protests reference a 2023 lawsuit alleging inhumane working conditions at Amazon, including claims that delivery drivers were forced to urinate in bottles.

Amazon has responded by stating they encourage drivers to take breaks and provide access to restroom facilities. The combination of the film's alleged satire and the ongoing criticism of Bezos's business practices has created a charged atmosphere surrounding the Met Gala, raising questions about the ethics of accepting funding from controversial figures and the role of fashion in addressing social issues.

The Met Gala, traditionally a celebration of art and fashion, now finds itself at the center of a broader debate about wealth, power, and responsibility





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Jeff Bezos Lauren Sanchez Devil Wears Prada 2 Met Gala Emily Blunt Justin Theroux Condé Nast Amazon Protests Fashion

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