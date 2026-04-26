Devil Wears Prada 2: Director Explains Why Nate Cooper Was Cut From the Sequel

Director David Frankel reveals the reason Adrian Grenier's character, Nate Cooper, won't appear in the upcoming Devil Wears Prada sequel, citing time constraints during production. Grenier has also spoken about his disappointment and the fan backlash towards his character.

The highly anticipated sequel to The Devil Wears Prada will not feature a return appearance from Adrian Grenier as Nate Cooper , Andy Sachs' former boyfriend.

Director David Frankel has explained that while he considered including Grenier in a cameo role, logistical constraints during the production schedule ultimately prevented it. Frankel revealed to Entertainment Weekly that the idea was explored, but it simply wasn’t feasible to incorporate Cooper’s character into the narrative at that stage of filming. He expressed admiration for Grenier’s humorous response to being left out of the sequel, specifically referencing a Starbucks commercial the actor created that playfully acknowledged the snub.

Grenier himself previously addressed his absence from the sequel, admitting to some disappointment but remaining optimistic about potential future opportunities, perhaps even a spinoff centered around his character. He speculated that the negative reception to Nate Cooper in the original film – with viewers criticizing his lack of support for Andy’s career – might have influenced the decision not to include him.

Fans of the original movie often viewed Nate as unsupportive and self-centered, a sentiment Grenier acknowledged only came to his full understanding after seeing the online reaction and the numerous memes criticizing his character. He confessed to initially missing the nuances of the role and only later recognizing the validity of the criticism, admitting Nate was 'very selfish and self-involved' and failed to adequately support Andy’s professional ambitions. This realization came after a period of reflection on his character’s shortcomings.

The original film concluded with Andy and Nate briefly reconnecting after she left her demanding job at Runway magazine, only for him to reveal he was moving to Boston for a chef position. Since the 2006 release of The Devil Wears Prada, Grenier has continued to build a diverse career, appearing in shows like Entourage and Clickbait, and expanding his interests into producing, directing, and environmental activism.

He now lives on a ranch in Texas with his wife, Jordan Roemmele, and their two young sons. While a cameo didn’t materialize, Grenier’s self-aware humor and willingness to acknowledge the criticisms of his character have resonated with fans, leaving the door open for potential future projects. The director’s comments and Grenier’s own reflections highlight the enduring impact of The Devil Wears Prada and the complex relationship between the characters, even years after the film’s initial release.

The absence of Nate Cooper in the sequel is a point of discussion, but it doesn’t diminish the legacy of the original film or the potential for future storylines involving the characters





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