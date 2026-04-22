Devil Wears Prada 2 Premiere: Hathaway, Blunt, Streep and Tucci Reunite in London

The cast of 'The Devil Wears Prada' descended upon London for the European premiere of the highly anticipated sequel, showcasing glamorous outfits and generating excitement with overwhelmingly positive early reviews.

The highly anticipated sequel to 'The Devil Wears Prada' premiered in London on Wednesday evening, drawing a star-studded crowd to both a red carpet event in Leicester Square and a glamorous gala reception at The National Gallery titled 'A Night With Runway'.

Leading the cast were Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt, Meryl Streep, and Stanley Tucci, who were visibly enjoying each other's company, sharing laughter and conversation before posing for photographers against the backdrop of iconic London landmarks. Anne Hathaway made a striking appearance in a bold black and silver striped gown with a dramatic ruffled train, complemented by black stilettos and silver jewelry.

Emily Blunt opted for a more daring look, showcasing her legs in a sheer black minidress paired with opaque tights and towering heels. However, Meryl Streep arguably stole the show with a dazzling purple sequin jacket, a departure from her typically austere Miranda Priestly persona, and a warm, genuine smile. Stanley Tucci traded his earlier suit for a smart navy blazer and black tie.

The film itself revisits the cutthroat world of high fashion, with Miranda Priestly (Streep) now facing challenges related to the decline of print media and a power struggle with Emily Blunt's character, a powerful advertising executive. The sequel introduces new cast members including Justin Theroux, Kenneth Branagh, and Lucy Liu, promising a fresh dynamic to the story. Filming took place in New York and Milan, generating significant buzz among fans through behind-the-scenes glimpses.

The original 'Devil Wears Prada' remains a cultural phenomenon, largely due to Meryl Streep's unforgettable portrayal of Miranda Priestly and its lasting impact on fashion enthusiasts. The phrase 'That's all' has become iconic, a testament to the film's enduring legacy. Early reactions to 'The Devil Wears Prada 2' have been overwhelmingly positive, with critics who attended pre-release screenings describing it as 'phenomenal' and a 'biting media parody'.

Reviews circulating on social media highlight the sharp and witty script by Aline Brosh McKenna, the continued strong performances from the leading actors, and the stunning costumes and soundtrack. One critic from The Hollywood Reporter noted the film's relatable cringe-worthy moments for journalists, while Variety's Jazz Tangcay praised it as the 'perfect sequel' that exceeds expectations.

The film is set for a wider release in May, and the initial excitement suggests it is poised to become another major success, continuing the legacy of its beloved predecessor. Anne Hathaway was even seen assisting Emily Blunt with the stairs, showcasing the camaraderie among the cast





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Devil Wears Prada 2 Anne Hathaway Emily Blunt Meryl Streep Stanley Tucci London Premiere Film Sequel Fashion Movie Review

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