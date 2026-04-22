Devil Wears Prada 2 Premiere: Stars Shine as Sydney Sweeney is Absent

The UK premiere of The Devil Wears Prada 2 was a star-studded event, but Sydney Sweeney was noticeably missing after her scenes were cut from the film. Simone Ashley, Donatella Versace, and Anne Hathaway were among those who attended.

The highly anticipated UK premiere of The Devil Wears Prada 2 took place in London on Wednesday evening, drawing a dazzling array of stars. The sequel, a follow-up to the beloved 2006 film, features a wealth of celebrity cameos, promising a glamorous return to the world of high fashion.

However, the event was marked by the notable absence of Sydney Sweeney, whose scenes were ultimately cut from the final film following recent controversies surrounding her and her family. The decision, described as a difficult one by those involved, was reportedly due to structural issues with the scene rather than a direct response to the public outcry.

Despite Sweeney's absence, the premiere was a resounding success, with stars like Simone Ashley of Bridgerton fame turning heads in a vibrant pink satin dress. Ashley plays Amari, a new assistant to the formidable Miranda Priestly, adding a fresh dynamic to the film's power structure. Other attendees included Amelia Dimoldenberg, creator of the popular Chicken Shop Date series, who showcased a stunning gold gown, and fashion icon Donatella Versace, a figure frequently referenced in the original film.

Versace joined Anne Hathaway, reprising her role as Andrea Sachs, on the red carpet, adding a touch of real-world fashion royalty to the event. Comedian Caleb Hearon, portraying Miranda Priestly's assistant Charlie, and TikTok star Calum Harper, making his acting debut, were also present, further highlighting the film's diverse cast. The plot centers around Miranda Priestly navigating retirement while facing a challenge from her former assistant, now rival, Emily Charlton, played by Emily Blunt.

The sequel is set to release on May 1st, exactly twenty years after the original captivated audiences with its sharp wit and insightful look into the cutthroat fashion industry. Early buzz surrounding the film is overwhelmingly positive, with critics already praising its phenomenal quality. The original Devil Wears Prada left an indelible mark on popular culture, transforming Meryl Streep's Miranda Priestly into an iconic character and inspiring countless fashion enthusiasts.

The new installment promises to build upon this legacy, exploring the evolving landscape of fashion media and the challenges faced by industry titans. Filming took place in both New York and Milan, offering a visually stunning backdrop for the story. The film also features new additions to the cast including Justin Theroux, Kenneth Branagh and Lucy Liu.

The removal of Sydney Sweeney's scenes follows recent controversies, including criticism of sexually charged storylines in her series Euphoria, which has drawn attention for its graphic content and perceived misogynistic themes





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Devil Wears Prada 2 Premiere Anne Hathaway Sydney Sweeney Simone Ashley Donatella Versace

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