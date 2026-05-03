Devil Wears Prada Trilogy on the Horizon? Stars Express Enthusiasm Amid Box Office Success

Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, and Emily Blunt are open to a third Devil Wears Prada film following the strong box office debut of the sequel. A compelling script and the availability of the core cast are key requirements.

The possibility of a third installment in The Devil Wears Prada franchise is gaining momentum, with Meryl Streep , Anne Hathaway , and Emily Blunt all expressing openness to reprising their iconic roles.

This comes on the heels of the sequel's recent premiere and impressive box office performance, exceeding initial expectations and already surpassing the opening weekend numbers of the original 2006 film. While critical reception to the sequel has been mixed, the leading ladies appear enthusiastic about reuniting, but emphasize the importance of a compelling script as the primary condition for moving forward. During a recent joint interview, the trio highlighted the collaborative nature of such a project.

Streep, at 76, succinctly stated that 'a good script' is paramount, a sentiment echoed by Blunt, 43. Hathaway, also 43, added that universal agreement among key players is essential. Notably, Blunt emphasized the need for the 'core four' to return – referring to herself, Streep, Hathaway, and Stanley Tucci, who played a memorable role in both films and is also connected to Blunt through family. Streep playfully added a pragmatic requirement: 'They have to be alive.

' The sequel sees the characters navigating the evolving landscape of the fashion industry, with Streep as the formidable Miranda Priestly, Hathaway as Andy Sachs now a features editor at Runway, and Blunt as Emily Charlton, now heading Dior's US operations. The plot revolves around securing advertising revenue for Runway, requiring a strategic alliance between Priestly and Sachs to win over Charlton.

The actresses also reflected on their experiences making the original film, with Hathaway acknowledging her youthful uncertainty at the time. She described herself as a '22-year-old mess' and contrasted that with her current, more settled life, having been married for 17 years with two children. Streep noted the enduring nature of the characters, stating that they 'keep these characters' and that revisiting the role was 'kind of easy.

' Blunt expressed her enjoyment of playing the 'lunatic' character of Emily Charlton. The sequel has already demonstrated significant financial success, debuting with a global opening of $233 million, significantly outpacing the original film's $27.5 million domestic opening weekend in 2006. Domestic box office numbers currently stand at $32.5 million, with projections estimating a final domestic gross well over double, potentially even triple that amount. The Devil Wears Prada 2 is currently playing in theaters





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