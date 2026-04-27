Devon Arrest in London Jewish Community Attacks Investigation

Counter-terror police have arrested a 37-year-old man in Devon in connection with a series of attacks targeting the Jewish community and Iranian opposition groups in London. This is the 26th arrest in the ongoing investigation, which includes firebombings of synagogues and ambulances, and a drone incursion.

Counter-terrorism police have made a significant arrest in connection with a series of attacks targeting the Jewish community in London , extending their investigation to the remote market town of Barnstaple in Devon .

A 37-year-old man was apprehended on Sunday, April 26th, at an address near Barnstaple, and has since been transported 210 miles to London for intensive questioning. This arrest marks the 26th individual taken into custody as part of the ongoing investigation into a disturbing pattern of violence and intimidation.

The attacks have included deliberate firebombings of Jewish community ambulances in Golders Green, arson at two synagogues located in north-west London, and the targeting of the former headquarters of a Jewish charitable organization. Beyond these direct attacks, authorities are also investigating incidents involving the placement of jars containing an unidentified powdered substance in Kensington Gardens, in close proximity to the Israeli Embassy, and a concerning incursion by a drone into restricted airspace.

Adding another layer of complexity, a Persian-language media organization known for its opposition to the Iranian regime was also subjected to an attack. The investigation has revealed a potential link to a pro-Iranian group known as Harakat Ashab al-Yamin al-Islamia – the Islamic Movement of the Companions of the Right – which has claimed responsibility for the attacks. This claim has prompted authorities to explore the possibility of Iranian state sponsorship or the involvement of Iranian proxies.

The firebombing of the Jewish community ambulances in Golders Green was particularly alarming, as the resulting explosion of gas canisters stored within the vehicles caused significant damage to nearby residential buildings, shattering windows in a neighboring apartment complex. Similarly, the arson attack on one of Europe’s oldest synagogues resulted in substantial damage to its roof and the destruction of its historic stained-glass windows. Fortunately, despite the severity of these attacks, no injuries have been reported.

The scope of the investigation is broad, encompassing not only the physical attacks but also the provision of protective security measures to a wide range of organizations, community centers, and businesses within the Jewish community. Specialist officers are actively engaged in offering advice and support to enhance security protocols and mitigate future risks. The recent arrest in Devon underscores the far-reaching nature of this investigation and the determination of law enforcement to bring those responsible to justice.

The investigation is proceeding on multiple fronts, with detectives meticulously examining evidence, analyzing surveillance footage, and pursuing leads both within the UK and internationally. A 17-year-old boy has already pleaded guilty to arson not endangering life in connection with the attack on Kenton United Synagogue, demonstrating some early progress in the case.

However, authorities emphasize that this is just one piece of a larger puzzle. The Met Police spokesman confirmed that the 37-year-old man remains in custody while detectives continue their questioning. The ongoing investigation highlights the growing threat of extremism and the importance of vigilance in protecting vulnerable communities. The attacks have understandably caused widespread fear and anxiety within the Jewish community, and authorities are working to reassure residents and provide them with the support they need.

The investigation is expected to continue for some time, as detectives work to unravel the full extent of the network involved and prevent further attacks. The focus remains on identifying all those involved in planning, funding, and executing these acts of violence and bringing them before the courts





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