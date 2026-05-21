Devon County Council Councillor Creates Pothole Repair Manual

Devon County Council, controlled by a minority Liberal Democrat administration, has run out of money to fix potholes. A Lib Dem councillor has appealed for taxpayers to fill in their own potholes and has created a 23-page manual to teach volunteers how to fix them.

A Lib Dem councillor has appealed for taxpayers to fill in their own potholes and even created a glossy handbook to help them. Louise Wainwright , a councillor for Devon County Council , has claimed the only way to tackle the enormous backlog of unfilled potholes is if volunteers roll up their sleeves and do it themselves.

The councillor has produced a 23-page manual that includes detailed instructions on carrying out repairs and undertaking health and safety training. Louise Wainwright also stated that if more of us understood why this situation has been allowed to develop, then we could begin to understand what we can do about it





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Engineering Politics Louise Wainwright Devon County Council Councillor Pothole Repairs Health And Safety Training Road Maintenance

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