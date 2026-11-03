Devon Farmers Derek Banbury and Derek Gow Highlight Rewilding Debate

Two Devon neighbors with contrasting farming methods spark a global conversation on intensive agriculture versus ecological rewilding in the UK countryside.

Two neighboring farmers in Devon, Derek Banbury and Derek Gow, have become unlikely focal points for a national debate on agricultural practices. The juxtaposition of their methods-one highly conventional and the other focused on rewilding-has captured global attention through the documentary film Derek vs Derek. Their contrasting approaches highlight the growing tension between traditional intensive farming and ecological restoration in the British countryside.

Contrasting Agricultural Philosophies

Derek Banbury is a third-generation cattle farmer who resides on a sprawling, meticulously maintained 400-acre farm west of Okehampton. He lives there with his wife Linda, their four grown-up children, grandchildren, and a dog named Poppy. Banbury manages approximately 600 dairy and beef cattle while growing barley, hay, and silage to sustain his herd. His operation is characterized by symmetry, with perfectly drilled barley lines and immaculately maintained fences and hedges. He describes his preference for order and neatness as a source of personal happiness, stating that he dislikes the messy appearance of adjacent land.

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In stark contrast, his 61-year-old neighbor, also named Derek, is Derek Gow. Gow has spent the past few years relentlessly rewilding his own 400-plus acres. He has rejected the use of fertilizers, pesticides, hedge-trimmers, and mowers. Instead of maintaining tidy boundaries, he has smashed up underground drains to create a series of ponds designed to attract wading birds. He has introduced large stacks of fallen trees and gorse to provide habitats for wildlife, along with rocks to attract snakes. This approach is a direct counterpoint to Banbury's intensive, chemical-using methods which aim to maximize output from the ground.

The Origins of the Conflict

While Banbury is a conventional farmer relying on intensive practices, Gow is a conservationist with a different background. Born in the Scottish town of Biggar, Gow was not raised in a farming family. His career path included working in country parks, spending a summer at the zoo in Jersey run by Gerald Durrell, and writing books on conservation. He is credited with the reintroduction of the beaver in Britain. Gow moved next to Banbury approximately 20 years ago and was initially a fairly conventional farmer with about 1,500 sheep and 120 beef cattle. Banbury has often remarked that Gow was not very good at traditional farming, suggesting that one must be born and bred a farmer to understand its rhythms.

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The two neighbors have had occasional run-ins over the years. Disputes have arisen over issues ranging from leaking silage to rampaging wild boars and Banbury's obsession with hedge-trimming. Gow has bred and reintroduced thousands of water voles, dozens of wild boar, storks, wildcats, red-backed shrikes, glowworms, and adders. He has also released beavers into the wild and expressed a desire to bring back wolves. These actions have frustrated Banbury, who views the reintroduction of predators as potty and mad, preferring a controlled agricultural environment over wild unpredictability.

Film-Making and Public Engagement

The tension between the two Dereks caught the eye of filmmaker James Dawson in 2022. Dawson visited Gow to make a documentary about his rewilding efforts but also met Banbury. He realized that the story was better served by focusing on both men. The resulting film, Derek vs Derek, has become a low-key global hit. It is packed with gentle humor, a significant amount of swearing, and a vital message about the gap between modern chemical-using farmers feeding the nation and idealistic rewilders. The film highlights the lack of compromise that existed in their relationship at the start of production.

Initially, Banbury was resistant to the idea of understanding his neighbor's perspective. He stated that he did not want to broaden his mind and disagreed with Gow's methods entirely. Banbury believes that intensive farming is essential for supplying the world with food, especially as the global population grows. He emphasized that he has been farming for 50 years and would not change his ways. Despite the initial friction, the film has brought their distinct lifestyles into the public eye, showcasing the emotional and practical complexities of modern land management.

Economic Pressures and Environmental Goals

Besides their ideological differences, both men face significant economic challenges. Banbury is currently grappling with plummeting milk prices. He noted that last year the price was nearly 50p a litre, but it has now dropped to 38p, which he claims is less than the cost of water. This financial pressure is forcing conventional farmers to optimize their output even further to survive. Meanwhile, Gow's rewilding efforts are often criticized for not contributing to immediate food production, yet they aim to provide long-term ecological benefits. Gow has also had a few disasters on his farm, including a Land Rover that needed winching out of trouble and an emergency calving that required Banbury's assistance. Recently, Gow drove his quadbike, along with his new girlfriend, into a pond, illustrating the unpredictable nature of his hands-on, less regulated farming style.